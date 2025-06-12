Papon Reflects on 10 Years of ‘Humnava,’ Reveals Song Changed Film’s Visual Direction

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– As the beloved ballad Humnava from Hamari Adhuri Kahani marks its 10th anniversary, singer Papon shared a heartfelt reflection and a little-known story about the song’s unexpected impact on the film’s direction.

Originally released in 2015, Humnava quickly became one of Bollywood’s most iconic heartbreak songs. Composed by Mithoon, penned by Sayeed Quadri, and sung with soulful depth by Papon, the track has endured over the years as a timeless ode to love and longing.

Speaking on the song’s milestone, Papon said, “Humnava was more than just a song for me—it was an emotion I poured my soul into. The love and emotion the song carries seem to transcend time, and that keeps it alive in people’s hearts. Every time I perform it, I feel that same deep connection with the audience.”

Papon also shared an intriguing behind-the-scenes anecdote. “When I recorded Humnava, Mohit Suri [the director] and Mithoon had a different version in mind, and the song had already been shot. But after hearing my recording, Mithoon told Mohit, ‘This isn’t what we expected, but it’s something really beautiful.’ Mohit liked it so much, he decided to reshoot the video to match the new feel. It completely changed their perspective,” he recalled. “That still remains one of my most memorable recordings—and one of my most heard songs.”

A decade later, Humnava continues to resonate with fans, standing as a defining moment in both Papon’s career and Bollywood’s musical landscape. Its emotional depth, lyrical poignancy, and haunting melody ensure it remains etched in the hearts of listeners. (Source: IANS)