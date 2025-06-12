Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rakul Preet Singh Stuck in Mumbai Traffic for Over an Hour

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared her frustration on social media after getting stuck in a massive traffic jam in Mumbai, revealing that her car hadn’t moved for over an hour.

Posting a video on Instagram Stories, Rakul showed a long stretch of cars and wrote, “Never been stuck in such a traffic jam in my life… what’s happening Mumbai… one hour and we haven’t moved an inch.”

Though she didn’t specify her location, the incident followed a wellness-themed post from June 11, where she encouraged fans to walk barefoot on grass, highlighting the health benefits of “grounding.”

On the work front, the 34-year-old actress will next appear in De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit. She returns as Ayesha Khurana alongside Ajay Devgn, with R. Madhavan joining as Ayesha’s father. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film also features Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, and Alok Nath, and hits theaters November 14.

Rakul was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Shraddha Kapoor Embraces ‘Ghummakad’ Spirit in Mumbai Outing

Mumbai– Actress Shraddha Kapoor switched on her “ghummakad mode” during a recent day out in Mumbai, visiting the historic Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum and the iconic Parsi eatery Britannia & Co.

Shraddha shared photos from her museum trip on Instagram, posing among exhibits and holding flowers she received. She also posted snapshots from Britannia & Co., including pictures with the owner, the restaurant’s vintage interiors, and her dessert—caramel custard.

“Next picnic kahan jaoon??? #GhummakadModeOn,” she captioned the post.

On the career front, Shraddha is rumored to be teaming up with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve and has reportedly signed a multi-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor. One upcoming project is said to reunite her with Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, though no official confirmation has been made.

She is also speculated to join the next Dhoom installment and may reunite with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024), a horror comedy sequel featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film follows a group of friends confronting a headless spirit terrorizing Chanderi.

Salman Khan, Bollywood Stars Offer Prayers After Air India Crash

Mumbai– Actor Salman Khan expressed deep sorrow on social media following the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the Ahmedabad plane crash… Heartfelt prayers for the families of the passengers, crew, and all those affected,” Khan wrote on Instagram Stories.

In light of the tragedy, Salman also canceled a press conference scheduled in Mumbai for his role as the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). The event, which was to be held alongside ISRL co-founders Veer Patel and Ishan Lokhande, was postponed out of respect for the victims.

The ISRL team released a statement, saying, “Indian Supercross Racing League and Mr. Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time… we have made a responsible decision to reschedule this event.”

Other Bollywood stars also shared their condolences. Shah Rukh Khan posted on X, “Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected.”

Aamir Khan’s team added, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash… our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected.”

Chandan K. Anand Calls ‘Homebound’ Experience a Dream Come True

Mumbai– Actor Chandan K. Anand, currently seen as Roshan Mathew in the series Kankhajura, opened up about the emotional depth and dedication he brings to his roles, especially in his recent project Homebound.

“Portraying complex characters isn’t just about technique—it’s about embodying the soul of the role,” Anand shared. Calling the script his “sacred text,” he revealed he reads it nearly a hundred times, diving deep into its subtext and building a rich internal world for his characters.

The actor also stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Dharma Productions. Though Anand couldn’t attend its Cannes premiere, he called being part of the project “nothing short of a dream.”

“To work with Neeraj sir and under Dharma’s banner is a milestone. Sharing the screen with Janhvi, Ishaan, and Vishal—each with their own unique energy—elevated my performance,” he said. “I’m not chasing stardom. I’m chasing honesty in the craft. And when someone like Neeraj Ghaywan believes in you, you know you’re on the right path.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood Stars Mourn Victims of Air India Crash

Mumbai– Shah Rukh Khan shared his heartbreak over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

“Absolutely heartbroken with the news about the crash in Ahmedabad… my prayers for the victims, their families and all affected,” SRK posted on X.

Aamir Khan’s team also expressed condolences, writing: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash… our thoughts and condolences are with the families of those affected. Stay strong, India.”

Salman Khan canceled a press conference in Mumbai where he was set to be introduced as the new face of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL). The event was postponed out of respect for the victims. “Indian Supercross Racing League and Salman Khan stand by the Nation United in this tough time,” organizers said in a statement.

Several other Bollywood stars—including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and many more—also shared their grief and support on social media.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the crash, which claimed numerous lives shortly after the London-bound flight took off. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Janhvi Kapoor Reacts to Air India Crash: ‘Praying Deeply for the Passengers’

Mumbai– Actress Janhvi Kapoor expressed her sorrow following the crash of Air India Flight AI171, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

“Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash… The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight.”

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed just beyond the perimeter of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport after issuing a mayday call. Contact with air traffic control was lost minutes after takeoff.

Air India released a statement confirming the incident and said updates would follow as more information becomes available.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who is en route to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Naidu stated he was “shocked and devastated” and is coordinating emergency response operations.

An official investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

Tisca Chopra Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments from Supernatural Thriller ‘Bhay’

Mumbai– Actress Tisca Chopra treated fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses from her supernatural horror series Bhay (also known as Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya), where she starred as IAS officer Avni Raut.

Taking to Instagram, Tisca posted photos and videos from the 2022 shoot, including moments with her crew, her body double, and clips from a scenic train journey. She also shared footage of herself working out in nature.

“If you haven’t got your weekend watch figured, go watch #Bhay on @jiohotstar… and keep some popcorn handy. Oh, and someone whose hand you can hold. Tight,” she captioned the post.

Tisca revealed that Bhay was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic and went on to become one of the most-watched web series at the time.

Directed by Vikranth Pawar and produced by Banijay Asia, Bhay follows Avni Raut’s mission to negotiate a deal between a mining company and the residents of a mysterious town. The cast includes Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Lehar Khan, Mukesh Tiwari, and others.

Anupam Kher Celebrates the Magic of Monsoon with Kishore Kumar’s Songs

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt moment on social media, reflecting on the joy of stepping out into the monsoon air with a classic Kishore Kumar song playing in the background.

Posting a video of himself walking along a Mumbai beach, Kher wrote, “A certain fearlessness in life is very important. It makes you feel free… Whenever I feel a sense of suffocation, I head out into the open air.”

He added that during the rainy season, adding a Kishore Kumar song to the moment creates “magic — both in the video and in life.” The video features Kumar’s 1961 hit “Main Hoon Jhoom Jhoom Jhumroo” and includes scenes of Kher walking among locals practicing yoga and smiling at the star.

Kher also thanked a stranger who filmed the moment, adding, “Jai Ho!”

On the professional front, Kher will appear in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro… In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Life In A… Metro. The ensemble cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. The film hits theaters on July 4.

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Gear Up for Grand Song Sequence in YRF’s ‘Alpha’

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are currently preparing for a high-energy, visually stunning song sequence for Yash Raj Films’ upcoming female-led action film Alpha.

Sources say the promotional song will be on the scale of hits like “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and “Jai Jai Shivshankar,” featuring the actresses in bold new avatars. The duo has reportedly been training for over two months at YRF Studios in Mumbai to perfect the choreography and achieve peak fitness for the shoot.

Alpha marks Alia’s entry into the YRF Spy Universe, making her the first female lead to headline a film in the franchise. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Sharvari and is set to release during the Christmas 2025 holiday weekend.

The YRF Spy Universe began with the Tiger series and includes blockbusters like War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Future entries include War 2, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

In a previous interview, Sharvari called working with Alia a “master class,” saying, “She’s an incredible actor and person… I’m grateful to have this opportunity to learn from her.”

Nia Sharma Jokes About ‘Sexy Babes Photoshoot’ Fail with Ankita Lokhande

Mumbai– TV star Nia Sharma poked fun at herself and actress Ankita Lokhande in a playful behind-the-scenes post from the set of their cooking show Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited, saying they both “failed” at doing a “sexy babes photoshoot.”

Sharing candid photos and videos on Instagram Stories, Nia wrote, “Both failed at the sexy babes photoshoot @AnkitaLokhande.” She also posted a shot with actor Aly Goni photobombing, joking, “Har photo mein aana hai isko @alygonijaise pata ni kitna cute hai.”

In another clip, Nia is seen chatting with her show partner Sudesh Lehri, saying, “Jo karna hai karo aap.”

The comedy cooking show features a celebrity ensemble including Krushna Abhishek, Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, and more. It’s hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Nia, who recently played a witch in Suhagan Chudail, is known for shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She won Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India in 2020 and has also starred in web series like Twisted and Jamai 2.0.

She recently shared a fun moment with Laughter Chefs co-star Reem Shaikh, calling her the “new driver” and adding, “I feel safe with a girl driver.” (Source: IANS)