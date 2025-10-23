U.S. Records Highest Measles Cases in Over Three Decades

- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES– The United States has reported 1,618 measles cases so far this year, including three deaths — the highest number since 1992, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said that 1,595 of the cases were identified across 42 U.S. jurisdictions, while 23 involved international visitors. The total marks the most infections recorded in the country in more than 30 years, surpassing all annual figures since 1992, when 2,126 cases were documented.

Of the confirmed cases this year, 198 patients — about 12 percent — required hospitalization, including 95 children under the age of five. Three fatalities have been reported.

Health officials said that 92 percent of the cases occurred among people who were either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, underscoring the impact of declining immunization rates.

Experts have warned that the surge represents a major setback in measles prevention and highlights the urgency of maintaining high vaccine coverage. Measles, one of the most contagious viral diseases, spreads through respiratory droplets and direct contact.

Common symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflamed eyes, and a distinctive red rash that typically appears 7–18 days after exposure, beginning on the face and neck before spreading across the body. The illness can lead to serious complications, especially in young children.

Before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963, outbreaks occurred every two to three years and caused an estimated 2.6 million deaths globally each year. Despite the availability of a safe and affordable vaccine, measles claimed about 107,500 lives in 2023 — most of them children under five.

The CDC continues to urge Americans to stay up to date on vaccinations, noting that immunization remains the most effective way to prevent infection and halt further spread of the virus. (Source: IANS)