Bollywood Roundup: Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shubhangi Atre, and more…

- Advertisement -

Karan Johar gets emotional for Malaika Arora on her birthday

MUMBAI– Filmmaker Karan Johar poured his heart out for Malaika Arora as she turned 52, calling her “the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar.”

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a series of adorable photos with Malaika — one showing her sitting on his lap, another with a warm hug — and wrote, “I love you so much @malaikaaroraofficial… so many memories Malla, and so many yet to be created. Have a blessed decade!”

The two, known for their close friendship and frequent appearances at each other’s parties, have long been part of Bollywood’s inner circle.

Malaika, who celebrated her birthday on October 23, also received love from ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The actor posted a sunny picture of her in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background, writing, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial. Keep soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking.”

The former couple, who dated for nearly six years, called it quits last year but have remained on good terms.

Shubhangi Atre on juggling fame and motherhood: ‘It’s not easy, but I take one day at a time’

MUMBAI– Actress Shubhangi Atre, beloved as Angoori Bhabhi from “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain,” got candid about managing life as a single mom while keeping her acting career on track.

“It’s not easy at all,” Shubhangi admitted. “I have to handle everything—finances, home, and my daughter. Some days feel overwhelming, but I take one day at a time. Wherever I am, I make sure I’m fully present.”

The actress, who shares daughter Ashi with ex-husband Peeyush Poorey, said she’s learned to tune out the industry’s fierce competition. “I focus on improving myself instead of comparing. You don’t always find the right opportunity—you create it with hard work and attitude,” she shared.

While she admits luck can help, she believes persistence matters more. “Luck can open a door, but only hard work keeps you inside,” Shubhangi said.

Now, she’s focused on roles that truly challenge her. “My ambition is to do meaningful work and show my daughter that with determination, you can manage everything and still chase your dreams.”

Bhumi Pednekar jets off to best friend’s wedding, calls her flight experience ‘chef’s kiss’

MUMBAI– Bhumi Pednekar is all smiles as she heads to her best friend’s wedding, sharing her excitement and travel joy with fans on social media.

The actress revealed she flew from Atlanta to Abu Dhabi on Etihad’s new non-stop route and couldn’t stop raving about it. “Heading to my best friend’s wedding and couldn’t be more excited! The whole experience was chef’s kiss, especially the US pre-clearance—it was a life saver!” she wrote, alongside a carousel of photos showing her posing, eating, and glowing mid-flight.

Recently, Bhumi also opened up about living with eczema, revealing that stress, travel, and diet often trigger flare-ups. “It’s painful and uncomfortable, but I’m learning to manage it,” she said candidly.

Up next, the ‘Badhaai Do’ star will play a police officer in the upcoming web series “Daldal” and appear in the long-awaited historical drama “Takht.”

Sonakshi Sinha melts hearts with cozy pics with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Feels like home’

MUMBAI– Sonakshi Sinha gave fans a peek into her happily married life with Zaheer Iqbal, sharing tender moments that radiate love and warmth.

Posting a series of photos on Instagram, the ‘Akira’ actress wrote, “Feels like home.” One image shows Sonakshi resting her hand on Zaheer’s shoulder, while another captures them sharing a sweet hug during a cozy family gathering.

Just days earlier, Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated Diwali together, dazzling fans with stylish festive photos and her caption, “Life mein roshni laao, pyaar mohobbat se raho, Diwali manao!”

Up next, the 38-year-old star will be seen in the supernatural thriller “Jatadhara,” where she plays a fearsome pishachini guarding an ancient treasure. The Venkat Kalyan-directed film, also starring Sudheer Babu, Divya Khosla, and Shilpa Shirodkar, releases on November 7, 2025, in Telugu and Hindi.

Priyanka Chopra shares ‘most precious’ beach moment with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

MUMBAI– Priyanka Chopra Jonas melted hearts online by sharing a tender family moment from her beach holiday — a photo of husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie sitting together on the sand under striped umbrellas.

Calling it “the most precious,” Priyanka posted the serene snap on her Instagram stories, where Nick is seen in a sleeveless top with his glucose monitor visible. She also shared a sweet selfie with Malti and another relaxed shot lounging by the pool with her dog, Diana, writing, “Just what I needed.”

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads Of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next appear with Mahesh Babu in SSMB29, reunite with Hrithik Roshan for Krrish 4, and star as a 19th-century pirate in The Bluff. (Source: IANS)