U.S. Officials Express Solidarity, Offer Support After Deadly Air India Crash

New York– U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several members of Congress have expressed condolences and pledged support following the tragic crash of an Air India flight near Ahmedabad, India, which killed numerous passengers and caused casualties on the ground.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Secretary Rubio stated, “We continue to monitor developments and stand with the emergency responders working to help those impacted. Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident.”

The aircraft, bound for London Gatwick with 242 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff, striking a medical college campus and causing extensive devastation.

Representative Grace Meng, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), offered condolences to victims and pledged support to constituents potentially affected. “My office stands ready to assist constituents who may have family members that have been impacted,” she said. “I’m praying for all who have lost loved ones. I thank the first responders who rushed to the scene.”

CAPAC also issued a collective statement via X, saying, “Our 83 members are heartbroken. Our thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and all impacted by this tragedy.”

Congressional India Caucus co-chairs Rich McCormick and Ro Khanna posted jointly, emphasizing U.S. support during this time of mourning. “During this time of profound grief, the United States stands in solidarity with the people of India,” they said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected.”

Senator Mark Warner, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, echoed those sentiments. “Heartbroken by the tragic crash. The U.S. stands with the people of India during this devastating time,” he wrote.

Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was “deeply saddened by the plane crash in Ahmedabad and the lives lost among passengers and students on the ground.” His statement added, “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones at this time.”

Other lawmakers also shared their reactions. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi called for a full investigation, saying, “There must be a thorough inquiry to provide answers and prevent such tragedies from happening again.” Krishnamoorthi is currently running for the U.S. Senate from Illinois.

Representative Brad Sherman described the incident as potentially “the worst aviation disaster since 2014” and urged authorities to “conduct a full investigation.”

Representative Pramila Jayapal offered condolences as well, posting, “My heart goes out to the hundreds of families who have lost loved ones today and to the entire community.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated it is prepared to deploy a team to assist, should India request support. “We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB,” the FAA said. It noted that in international accidents, the host government leads the investigation, with other agencies like the FAA and NTSB offering assistance when called upon.

The Air India crash has drawn global attention and prompted widespread mourning, with many urging a thorough investigation and coordinated response to the disaster. (Source: IANS)