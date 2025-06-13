Trump Offers Condolences, Support After Air India Crash: ‘India Is Strong, Can Handle This’

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– U.S. President Donald Trump expressed deep sorrow on Thursday over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad, calling it “one of the worst in aviation history,” and assured that the United States is ready to assist India in any way possible.

Speaking to reporters, President Trump said, “The plane crash was terrible. I’ve told them—anything we can do—we’ll be over there immediately. It’s a big country, a strong country, and I’m sure they will handle it. But it was a horrible crash. We saw the footage—the plane was flying pretty well. It looked like maybe the engines lost power. That’s one of the worst crashes in aviation history.”

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport en route to London’s Gatwick Airport. The aircraft struck a hostel housing medical interns, causing further casualties on the ground.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson addressed the incident publicly for the first time later in the day, calling it a “difficult day” for the airline and affirming that the company’s full attention is on supporting passengers, crew members, and their families.

“This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India,” Wilson said in a video message posted to social media. “Our efforts are now focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families, and loved ones.”

Wilson confirmed that those injured were quickly transported to hospitals by local authorities. He also noted that Air India is working closely with emergency response teams and has dispatched a special group of caregivers to Ahmedabad to provide on-site support.

“We are actively working with authorities on all emergency response efforts,” he said. “A special team of caregivers from Air India is on their way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support.”

To assist concerned families and friends, Air India has launched a dedicated helpline. “We know that many people are worried about their loved ones. We’ve set up a special helpline to provide updates,” Wilson stated.

He stressed the importance of avoiding speculation during the unfolding crisis. “Anything we report must be factual and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved,” he said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is already underway. While full details may take time to emerge, Wilson emphasized that Air India will cooperate fully with investigators and continue to prioritize the welfare of those affected.

“Our teams are working around the clock to support the passengers, crew, and their families, as well as to assist the investigation in any way possible,” he said.

As condolences continue to pour in from around the world, President Trump’s remarks and Air India’s emergency response underscore the global concern and urgency surrounding the tragedy. (Source: IANS)