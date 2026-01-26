U.S. and India Share Historic Bond, Rubio Says in Republic Day Message

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States on Sunday underscored the depth of its relationship with India while extending greetings on the country’s Republic Day, highlighting expanding cooperation across strategic sectors and sustained engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The United States and India share a historic bond,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said as Washington congratulated the people of India on the national occasion.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day,” Rubio said.

In his message, Rubio described the partnership as broad and longstanding, calling it vital to regional peace and efforts to address global challenges. He pointed to cooperation in defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies, as well as multilateral engagement through the Quad, as key pillars of the relationship.

He said the U.S.-India partnership delivers tangible benefits to both countries and to the wider Indo-Pacific region, reflecting deepening strategic collaboration.

Rubio also emphasized Washington’s commitment to building on the current momentum in bilateral ties. “I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead,” he said.

India marks Republic Day each year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution in 1950, an event that established the country as a sovereign democratic republic. The day is observed with ceremonial events in New Delhi, including a national parade, along with celebrations across the country that highlight constitutional values and democratic traditions.

Over the past two decades, U.S.-India ties have expanded to include close cooperation in defense, trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges, becoming central to the Indo-Pacific framework as both nations work with regional partners to promote stability, economic growth, and innovation. (Source: IANS)