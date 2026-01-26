Five U.S. States Proclaim January 26 as India’s Republic Day

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Five U.S. states — Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Nebraska, and South Dakota — have proclaimed January 26, 2026, as the “Republic Day of India,” marking the 77th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution and recognizing the contributions of Indian and Indian American communities to their states.

In separate proclamations, the governors highlighted India’s standing as the world’s largest democracy and underscored shared values centered on democracy, innovation, and economic growth, along with expanding partnerships between the two countries.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said January 26, 2026, marks the 77th Republic Day of India, “commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India and celebrating the world’s largest democracy.” The proclamation recognized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with India and noted that the Indian community contributes significantly to Alaska’s cultural diversity, educational distinction, and economic vitality.

The Alaska proclamation also pointed to growing partnerships between Alaska and India in trade, technology, agriculture, and cultural interaction, encouraging mutual prosperity and understanding.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek issued a proclamation noting that January 26, 2026, marks the 77th Republic Day of India and emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties. The proclamation said the Indian community adds meaningfully to Oregon’s cultural diversity, academic quality, and economic vitality, and highlighted continued cooperation with India in trade, technology, agriculture, and cultural collaboration.

In Washington state, Governor Bob Ferguson issued a proclamation recognizing the importance of Washington’s relationship with India and the contributions of the Indian American community to science and technology, education, business, the arts, and civic life.

The Washington proclamation said the day commemorates “the adoption of the Constitution of India and honoring the abiding values of liberty, justice, and democratic governance embraced by the world’s largest democracy.” It also noted expanding partnerships in trade, technology, clean energy, agriculture, and cultural collaboration that continue to strengthen people-to-people ties.

Governor Ferguson proclaimed January 26, 2026, as “Republic Day of India” in Washington and encouraged residents to recognize the achievements of Indian and Indian American communities and the enduring bonds of friendship between Washington and India.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen also proclaimed January 26, 2026, as “Republic Day of India” in the state. The proclamation said the Indian community contributes significantly to Nebraska’s cultural diversity, educational distinction, and economic vitality, and cited growing cooperation with India across trade, technology, agriculture, and cultural interaction.

In South Dakota, Governor Larry Rhoden issued an executive proclamation recognizing January 26, 2026, as India’s Republic Day. The proclamation highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with India, acknowledged the contributions of the Indian community to South Dakota’s cultural and economic life, and pointed to expanding cooperation in trade, technology, and agriculture. (Source: IANS)