5th T20I: Home Crowd Spotlight on Sanju Samson as India Face New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Kerala — All eyes in Kerala’s capital will be on Greenfield Stadium on Saturday as it hosts the fifth T20 international against New Zealand, with the spotlight firmly on hometown favorite Sanju Samson.

Set to play in front of an expected crowd of around 35,000 spectators, Samson finds himself at a familiar crossroads where promise, pressure, and perception converge. His recent performances have done little to ease scrutiny, with scores of 10, 6, and a golden duck in the first three matches of the series. The dismissal for zero came off the first ball of the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday.

With the World Cup approaching, the team management faces growing pressure to make tough, unsentimental decisions, leaving Samson’s place in the playing XI far from secure.

Thiruvananthapuram, however, is more than just another venue for the wicketkeeper-batter. Memories from 2023 remain fresh, when Samson was omitted from the playing XI against Australia at the same ground. When he later took the field as a substitute, the deafening roar from the stands underscored the deep emotional connection between the player and the Kerala crowd.

That backdrop adds another layer to the selection call facing the team management. Off the field, preparations for the marquee encounter are complete.

Kerala Cricket Association Secretary Vinod Kumar said all 30,000 tickets for the match were sold out within two days.

“The local curator, following the directions of the BCCI curator, has now prepared two pitches, one of which will be selected. The BCCI curator is expected to arrive in a day, after which final preparations will be done. It could well be a batter-friendly wicket,” Kumar said.

He added that logistical arrangements were in place, noting that Greenfield Stadium had recently hosted three women’s T20 internationals against Sri Lanka, helping streamline preparations.

With a full house assured and the possibility of a batter-friendly pitch, the stage appears set for a potential home-ground revival.

Whether Samson is handed the opportunity to script a comeback, or is once again left watching from the sidelines, remains the central question ahead of a night filled with expectation, emotion, and consequence. (Source: IANS)