Two-Day Convening to Spotlight the Future of Indian Classical Dance in North America at MIT and Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, MA — The rich legacy and dynamic future of Indian classical dance will take center stage this month at a groundbreaking two-day gathering featuring over 55 artists, scholars, curators, and cultural leaders from across the global Indian diaspora. Hosted in Boston, the event promises to be a transformative experience for dancers, arts professionals, and enthusiasts alike.
Set for September 27–28, 2025, this immersive convening will offer a vibrant mix of performances, panel discussions, workshops, research presentations, and networking opportunities designed to strengthen the ecosystem of Indian classical dance in North America.
Whether you’re a practicing artist, emerging dancer, presenter, funder, or researcher, this event offers a rare opportunity to engage deeply with the traditions, innovations, and urgent conversations shaping the field today.
A Space for Innovation, Tradition, and Dialogue
Participants will explore how Indian classical dance continues to evolve within a diasporic context—navigating identity, migration, climate change, and changing aesthetics—while remaining rooted in centuries-old traditions.
The schedule includes:
-
Live Performances and Lecture-Demonstrations
-
Workshops on grant writing, injury prevention, movement technique, and career planning
-
Panel Discussions on the sustainability of dance careers, representation, and institutional barriers
-
Working Groups using design thinking to tackle emerging field-wide challenges
-
Networking opportunities with peers, funders, and cultural institutions
-
Discounted admission to the MITHAS Dance Series evening concert featuring Priyadarsini Govind and the Anubhava Dance Company.
Program Highlights
Session 1: Dance in the Boston Ethos
Saturday, Sept 27 – 8:15 AM | Thomas Tull Concert Hall
Explore the vibrant evolution of Indian classical dance in Boston with local pioneers and organizations that have shaped the region’s cultural landscape.
Speakers include:
-
Prof. Hari Arthanari, President, MITHAS
-
Neena Gulati, Founder, Triveni School of Dance
-
Jeyanthi Ghatraju, Artistic Director, Natyanjali
-
Smitha Radhakrishnan, Artistic Director, Natya Dance Collective
-
Soumya Rajaram, Artistic Director, Samskriti
-
Sapna Govindan & Priya Bangal, Co-Founders, Rasik
Session 2: New Worlds, New Experiences
Saturday, Sept 27 – 9:00 AM | Thomas Tull Concert Hall
Through performance and discussion, artists share how immigration, identity, and displacement shape their creative work.
Featured Artists & Presenters:
-
Sonali Skandan – “Lessons from My Mothers”
-
Neelambaree Prasad – “ClimArts: Choreographing Change”
-
Mesma Belsaré – “The Alchemy of Displacement”
-
Sujatha Srinivasan – “MANAS: The Charioteer Within”
-
Shambhavi Dandekar – “The Light Within… Hori With a New Direction”
-
Shivani Joshi – “Khayal in Motion”
-
Deepta Seshadri – “Between Then and Now”
-
Shefali Jain (Tufts University) – “The Courtesan: A Forgotten Lineage”
-
Panel: “Abhinaya in Translation: Expression Across Contexts” featuring Hema Rajagopalan, Parul Shah, and moderated by Dr. Anita Vallabh
Saturday, September 27 (Day 1)
-
Session 3: Dancing the Archive, Feeling the Future — Presentations of original works & research talks.
-
Session 4: Embodied Inquiry — Research talks exploring movement, dance experience and the body.
-
Session 5: Sustaining the Spark — A panel on “State of the Artist / Pathways to Professionalism.”
-
Working Groups: Emerging Challenges in the Indian Classical Dance Landscape — Peer dialogue and design thinking sessions,
-
Evening Concert: MITHAS Dance Series Evening Concert featuring Priyadarsini Govind & Anubhava Dance Company
Sunday, September 28 (Day 2)
Two tracks of workshops are scheduled:
-
Track A – Into the Body: Movement, Memory, and Mechanics
Workshops including Dance Anatomy & Injuries, Karanas: Nāṭyaśāstra Pedagogy, Biomechanics of Dance, Financial Wellness for South Asian Dance Artists, Speaking Dance: Articulating Your Artistic Story, Bridging Traditions: Expanding Bharatanatyam’s Reach through Artistic Collaboration.
-
Track B – Art & Enterprise: Practical Tools for Creative Careers
Sessions focused on grant-writing, storytelling, agency, and professional growth in dance.
Why Attend?
This convening is more than an event—it’s a rare chance to:
-
Hear from leading artists, funders, and curators
-
Discover emerging voices redefining classical forms
-
Join critical conversations on sustainability, visibility, and innovation
-
Build relationships that can inspire new collaborations and support structures for the future of the art form
Whether you’re a practitioner, educator, arts presenter, or cultural advocate, this is a must-attend for anyone passionate about the evolution of Indian classical dance.
Dates: September 27–28, 2025
Location: Thomas Tull Concert Hall, Boston, MA
Registration Includes: All sessions, workshops, panels, and discounted concert access
Register Now: Click here to secure your spot
Join this powerful gathering to celebrate artistry, engage in dialogue, and help shape the future of Indian classical dance—locally and globally.