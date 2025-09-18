Two-Day Convening to Spotlight the Future of Indian Classical Dance in North America at MIT and Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, MA — The rich legacy and dynamic future of Indian classical dance will take center stage this month at a groundbreaking two-day gathering featuring over 55 artists, scholars, curators, and cultural leaders from across the global Indian diaspora. Hosted in Boston, the event promises to be a transformative experience for dancers, arts professionals, and enthusiasts alike.

Set for September 27–28, 2025, this immersive convening will offer a vibrant mix of performances, panel discussions, workshops, research presentations, and networking opportunities designed to strengthen the ecosystem of Indian classical dance in North America.

Whether you’re a practicing artist, emerging dancer, presenter, funder, or researcher, this event offers a rare opportunity to engage deeply with the traditions, innovations, and urgent conversations shaping the field today.

A Space for Innovation, Tradition, and Dialogue

Participants will explore how Indian classical dance continues to evolve within a diasporic context—navigating identity, migration, climate change, and changing aesthetics—while remaining rooted in centuries-old traditions.

The schedule includes:

Live Performances and Lecture-Demonstrations

Workshops on grant writing, injury prevention, movement technique, and career planning

Panel Discussions on the sustainability of dance careers, representation, and institutional barriers

Working Groups using design thinking to tackle emerging field-wide challenges

Networking opportunities with peers, funders, and cultural institutions

Discounted admission to the MITHAS Dance Series evening concert featuring Priyadarsini Govind and the Anubhava Dance Company.

Program Highlights

Session 1: Dance in the Boston Ethos

Saturday, Sept 27 – 8:15 AM | Thomas Tull Concert Hall

Explore the vibrant evolution of Indian classical dance in Boston with local pioneers and organizations that have shaped the region’s cultural landscape.

Speakers include:

Prof. Hari Arthanari , President, MITHAS

Neena Gulati , Founder, Triveni School of Dance

Jeyanthi Ghatraju , Artistic Director, Natyanjali

Smitha Radhakrishnan , Artistic Director, Natya Dance Collective

Soumya Rajaram , Artistic Director, Samskriti

Sapna Govindan & Priya Bangal, Co-Founders, Rasik

Session 2: New Worlds, New Experiences

Saturday, Sept 27 – 9:00 AM | Thomas Tull Concert Hall

Through performance and discussion, artists share how immigration, identity, and displacement shape their creative work.

Featured Artists & Presenters:

Sonali Skandan – “Lessons from My Mothers”

Neelambaree Prasad – “ClimArts: Choreographing Change”

Mesma Belsaré – “The Alchemy of Displacement”

Sujatha Srinivasan – “MANAS: The Charioteer Within”

Shambhavi Dandekar – “The Light Within… Hori With a New Direction”

Shivani Joshi – “Khayal in Motion”

Deepta Seshadri – “Between Then and Now”

Shefali Jain (Tufts University) – “The Courtesan: A Forgotten Lineage”

Panel: “Abhinaya in Translation: Expression Across Contexts” featuring Hema Rajagopalan, Parul Shah, and moderated by Dr. Anita Vallabh

Saturday, September 27 (Day 1)

Session 3: Dancing the Archive, Feeling the Future — Presentations of original works & research talks.

Session 4: Embodied Inquiry — Research talks exploring movement, dance experience and the body.

Session 5: Sustaining the Spark — A panel on “State of the Artist / Pathways to Professionalism.”

Working Groups: Emerging Challenges in the Indian Classical Dance Landscape — Peer dialogue and design thinking sessions,

Evening Concert: MITHAS Dance Series Evening Concert featuring Priyadarsini Govind & Anubhava Dance Company

Sunday, September 28 (Day 2)

Two tracks of workshops are scheduled:

Track A – Into the Body: Movement, Memory, and Mechanics

Workshops including Dance Anatomy & Injuries, Karanas: Nāṭyaśāstra Pedagogy, Biomechanics of Dance, Financial Wellness for South Asian Dance Artists, Speaking Dance: Articulating Your Artistic Story, Bridging Traditions: Expanding Bharatanatyam’s Reach through Artistic Collaboration.

Track B – Art & Enterprise: Practical Tools for Creative Careers

Sessions focused on grant-writing, storytelling, agency, and professional growth in dance.

Why Attend?

This convening is more than an event—it’s a rare chance to:

Hear from leading artists, funders, and curators

Discover emerging voices redefining classical forms

Join critical conversations on sustainability, visibility, and innovation

Build relationships that can inspire new collaborations and support structures for the future of the art form

Whether you’re a practitioner, educator, arts presenter, or cultural advocate, this is a must-attend for anyone passionate about the evolution of Indian classical dance.

Dates: September 27–28, 2025

Location: Thomas Tull Concert Hall, Boston, MA

Registration Includes: All sessions, workshops, panels, and discounted concert access

Register Now: Click here to secure your spot

Join this powerful gathering to celebrate artistry, engage in dialogue, and help shape the future of Indian classical dance—locally and globally.