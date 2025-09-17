Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and more…

Sonam Kapoor’s Sweet Family Diaries With Son Vayu Melt Hearts

Mumbai– Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is serving up some serious mom goals with her latest Instagram drop, where she showered fans with adorable moments featuring her son Vayu.

From sandy playdates to cozy cuddle sessions, Sonam shared snapshots of her family life across three cities. In one pic, she’s happily playing in the sand with little Vayu, while another shows hubby Anand Ahuja proudly carrying their boy on his shoulders. A touching video captured Sonam sitting on the floor with Vayu on her lap, beaming with pure mom joy.

“The month of August. The month of Vayu. In the three cities he calls home,” Sonam wrote in her post.

The actress also went full-on emotional on August 30, celebrating Vayu’s third birthday with a heartfelt note: “Happy Birthday my baby boy. May you always be this curious, kind, thoughtful and sweet… Mama loves you to the moon and back.”

Grandpa Anil Kapoor couldn’t resist joining in, penning a gushing birthday tribute calling Vayu “a blessing who’s filled every heart with joy and love.”

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child in August 2022. And judging by the family love fest online, little Vayu is already Bollywood’s cutest scene-stealer.

Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Take Their ‘Jolly’ Rivalry to the Kabaddi Mat

Mumbai– Before clashing in court in the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are already trading blows—this time in the Pro Kabaddi League’s Rivalry Week.

Akshay dropped a fiery promo on Instagram, where the two spar over who’s the “real lawyer.” Arshad quips, “There’s only one decent lawyer here—me!” Akshay shoots back, “Wearing a coat doesn’t make you one.” The banter escalates until Arshad teases that their rivalry will cross all limits, with Akshay warning him to beware of his Kanpur roots.

The clip plugs their special face-off during Pro Kabaddi’s Rivalry Week, airing Sept. 15–20 on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. Akshay captioned it: “Court mein aggression aur rivalry ka tadka lag gaya hai!”

Both stars are equally hyped about reprising their roles. “Coming back as Jolly Mishra is special—it’s unpredictable, funny, and full of energy,” Akshay said. Arshad added, “Jolly Tyagi feels like meeting an old friend—except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay’s Jolly Mishra!”

Looks like before they argue in court, they’re ready to rumble on the kabaddi floor.

Salman Khan, SRK & Aamir Lead Bollywood’s Birthday Tributes to PM Modi

Mumbai– Bollywood’s biggest stars lined up to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 75th birthday, with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan all sending heartfelt messages.

Salman kept it short and sweet on X: “Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi a very happy birthday …. @narendramodi.”

Shah Rukh went bigger, sharing a video praising Modi’s stamina and spirit: “At 75, your pace and energy leave even young people like us behind. Your journey from a small city to the global stage is truly inspiring.”

Not to be left out, Aamir Khan dropped his own tribute, calling Modi’s contributions to India “unforgettable” and praying for his long life and strength “to keep taking India forward.”

From Salman’s straight-up salute to SRK and Aamir’s gushing tributes, it was clear Bollywood’s top brass rolled out the red carpet online for the Prime Minister’s milestone birthday.

Nia Sharma Turns 35 With a Glam Dubai Bash

Mumbai– TV siren Nia Sharma rang in her 35th birthday in Dubai with all the sparkle and sass fans expect from her.

The actress kicked off the celebrations with a champagne toast under the glittering skyline, stunning in a white lace dress that screamed chic. In clips she shared online, Nia was seen popping bottles on a balcony overlooking Dubai’s skyscrapers before heading to a surprise poolside party.

The bash featured decadent desserts – including one that read “Happy Birthday Nia” in chocolate – plus exotic bites and plenty of glam photo ops by the infinity pool.

Fans showered her social media with love, praising not just her bold style but her unfiltered, straight-shooting personality. Known for speaking her mind, Nia has also become a favorite online for sharing quick beauty, dental, and healthy food hacks with her followers.

From bubbly to birthday cake, the Dubai getaway proved Nia knows exactly how to celebrate in style.

Alia Bhatt Joins Bollywood in Birthday Wishes for PM Modi

Mumbai– Bollywood darling Alia Bhatt joined the flood of star-studded wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, sharing a heartfelt video message praising his

leadership.

“Wishing you a very happy birthday, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us toward even more progress. Aapki sehat, shakti aur safalta sada bani rahe,” the Raazi star said.

She wasn’t alone. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan also went all out in their tributes. SRK called Modi’s rise from a small town to the global stage “inspiring” and marveled at his “youthful energy” at 75. Aamir praised his “unforgettable contributions” and prayed for his long life and strength to keep pushing India forward.

With Bollywood’s biggest names lining up, Modi’s milestone birthday turned into a full-blown star salute.

Priyanka Chopra’s Loved-Up Birthday Tribute to Nick Jonas Melts the Internet

Mumbai– Nick Jonas just turned 33, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made sure the world knew how much she adores him.

The actress flooded Instagram with a reel of throwback snaps—from red carpet glam to cozy family moments with daughter Malti Marie—spanning every September 16th since they met in 2018.

“As we celebrate you today my love, I’m reminiscing, each of the wonderful September 16th’s I’ve been so lucky to spend with you… so grateful to share life with you. We celebrate you everyday,” Priyanka gushed in her caption.

The couple’s whirlwind romance began in 2018 and ended in a fairy-tale wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace that December. Since then, they’ve added Malti Marie to the family (born in 2022 via surrogacy) and kept fans hooked with their globe-trotting love story.

While Nick soaks up the birthday love, Priyanka’s packed slate includes The Bluff (where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate), the long-awaited Krrish 4, and the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29.

But for now, it’s all about Nick—and Priyanka reminding the world she’s still the ultimate Jonas Brothers superfan. (Source: IANS)