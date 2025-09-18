Date for “Samarpan: An Evening of Devotional Songs” by Juju Productions Rescheduled to October 9 Due to Religious Holiday

BOSTON— The date for “Samarpan: An Evening of Devotional Songs,” presented by Juju Productions, has been moved to October 9, 2025, in observance of Karva Chauth, a major Hindu religious day. The program was originally scheduled for October 10.

This year, Karva Chauth falls on October 10. Traditionally, the festival is observed by married Hindu women across the world, who fast and pray for the well-being, longevity, and prosperity of their husbands.

Venue and Time Remain Unchanged:

Sai Temple, Groton, MA

Thursday, October 9 | 6:30 PM

“Samarpan,” meaning total surrender or devotion, is a spiritually immersive evening of Indian classical and devotional music. The performance will feature live renditions by acclaimed vocalist Anuradha Juju Palakurthi and noted musician Mithilesh Patankar, accompanied by an elite live band under the direction of legendary music arranger Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, who will be flying in from Mumbai exclusively for the show.

Set against the serene backdrop of the Sai Temple in Groton, the evening offers a rare chance to experience the emotional depth of India’s bhakti tradition through music—from classical compositions to beloved spiritual songs featured in Bollywood cinema.

“For centuries, devotion has breathed life into the classical and folk music of India, carrying its melodies from generation to generation. Many of these sacred compositions have touched hearts for hundreds of years, and it is with deep gratitude that I offer them today at the Sai Baba temple,” said Anuradha Juju Palakurthi in a previous statement.

Admission and Support

Admission: Free

Suggested Temple Sponsorship Donations:

$51 | $101 | $501 | $1,101 | $5,001 | $10,001

All proceeds support the Sai Temple’s cultural and spiritual initiatives.

Also Coming Up:

Bollywood Dhamaka – “Chal Zindagi: Small Wins. Big Deal” by Juju Productions

Keefe Tech Auditorium, Framingham, MA

Sunday, October 12 | 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Presented by Juju Productions, this high-energy showcase celebrates Bollywood’s spirit of resilience and reinvention.

Founded by Anuradha Palakurthi-Juju, Juju Productions is a Boston-based music and media company producing cross-cultural content rooted in Indian traditions and designed for global audiences. With an artistic range spanning devotional music, classical ragas, Bollywood, and fusion, Juju’s projects—such as “Seeti” and “Chal Zindagi”—blend timeless Indian heritage with modern expression.