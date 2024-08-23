Two Boston-Based Leaders Join Neeman Global Capital, a New US-Based, India- and Women- Centric Think Tank

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – Neeman Global Capital, a new women-owned and -led think tank based in New Jersey that is changing narratives to advance equity through gender lens investing in the United States and India, announced that two Bostonians have joined its global advisory board: Nirmala Garimella and Radhika Pillai.

The bring a wealth of experience and expertise across various sectors, strengthening Neeman Global Capital’s mission, which is twofold: to amplify the representation of women of color in policy dialogues and to bridge the gap between policy and practice in critical areas that often intersect, such as gender, low-carbon economy, education, health, and technology, the organization said in a statement.

Joining the Global Advisory Board are:

Nirmala Garimella: She is deeply passionate about empowering women and girls, both here in New England and across the globe. Her journey has spanned over three decades, weaving together the threads of philanthropy, community building, and leadership. As the cofounder of Circle of Hope here in Boston, Nirmala is deeply invested in empowering women and girls, both locally and globally. For 22 years, Nirmala nurtured Lokvani, an e-magazine specifically for Indian Americans in Boston. With her rich expertise as a senior philanthropy strategist and leadership advisor, she is poised to accelerate the growth of Neeman Global Capital by fostering relationships between strategic partners, investors, and funders.

Radhika Pillai: At Massachusetts-based Sensata Technologies, Radhika leads corporate reputation and employee engagement communications in sustainability, DEI, and philanthropy as a Senior Specialist. Radhika’s passion for supporting the vulnerable and the underserved is reflected in her nearly two decades of experience working for mission-driven organizations as well as early-stage and established nonprofits that support people with disabilities and socially disadvantaged BIPOC communities. Leveraging her experience as an empathetic communications strategist, Radhika is perfectly positioned to guide Neeman Global Capital in achieving equity through strategic narrative change.

“We are honored to have their exceptional experience and leadership join our team,” said Shweta Chooramani, MPH, MBA, CEO of Neeman Global Capital. “Their diverse backgrounds and proven track record will be instrumental in shaping our research agenda and advancing our mission to build a more prosperous and inclusive future. By leveraging their expertise to ensure strong governance and stability, we can collaboratively claim spaces for women of color at the policy table, ultimately bridging the equity gap in representation.”

Other members of Global Advisory Board include Antony Nellissery, an educationist and

strategist. He is the Head at Sterlite India Foundation and the Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Sterlite, Mumbai, India. Divya Srinivasan, a human rights lawyer at Equality Now and an alumna of Harvard Law School based in Geneva, Switzerland. She co-chairs the Coalition of Adolescent Girls comprising of 85 feminist organizations from all over the world. Kalika Bali, a principal researcher specializing in work on AI-generated gender bias in large language models at Microsoft, based out of Bengaluru, India.

Neeman Global Capital is a women-owned and -led think tank dedicated to providing independent research and analysis for action. By design, more than 60% of its Global Advisory Board, leadership, and senior management positions are reserved for women of color. Their interdisciplinary research and advocacy delve into critical areas, often at the intersection of gender, low-carbon economy, education, health, and technology. Neeman Global Capital’s work informs policy recommendations and guides pilot projects that drive positive change. They achieve this by providing actionable insights with clarity and evidence. Encouraging thematic dialogue to connect academics, policymakers, philanthropists, and practitioners directly with the people they serve is Neeman Global Capital’s approach.