Bollywood Roundup: Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sen, and more…

Rani Mukerji: Shivani Shivaji Roy shows how a woman can lead from front in a male-dominated field

Mumbai– Actress Rani Mukerji has talked about why she loves her character Shivani Shivaji Roy from “Mardaani,” which has completed 10 years in Hindi cinema on Thursday.

She said: “Shivani Shivaji Roy is my most favourite on-screen character. She is a defiant, fierce force of nature who will stand up for what is right no matter what. She is someone who subverts gender norms in cinema and shows how a woman can also lead from the front in a male-dominated field.”

As the film celebrates its 10th anniversary, Rani is grateful for all the love and acclaim that she has received.

She said: “I’m truly proud of my ‘Mardaani’ franchise. It is a franchise that keeps on giving. The love, adulation, and the respect that I have received from Mardaani is truly humbling.”

On Thursday morning, the makers of the film teased fans about the next chapter of the franchise.

Production Yash Raj Films banner took to YouTube, where they dropped a teaser of sorts, which begins from the first installment, which first released in 2014.

The production company captioned it: “10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits… Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired… again… thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani.”

Rani is too excited to reprise the role and don the cop uniform once again.

She said: “I’m looking forward to bringing back Shivani Shivaji Roy on the big screen soon. It’s been a while since I have donned the cop uniform and paid tribute to the women police force of our country.”

“Each (woman cop) one of them relentlessly works hard to keep our families safe and I have always loved to salute these fearless women. Shivani will be back and I hope you will give as much love to her as you have always showered for 10 years now!” added the actress.

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her ‘minimal, bold and effortlessly on point’ look

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor brought out her A-game in fashion, where she flaunted “minimal, bold and effortlessly on point” look.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a powder pink shirt, paired with a blazer and long skirt. She completed her look with sunglasses.

“Celebrating @perniaq season 2 podcast drop with that sleek @phoebephilo energy—minimal, bold, and effortlessly on point. Shoutout to the squad for keeping the vibe,” she wrote and also mentioned that she is styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Recently, Sonam shared several glimpses from her son Vayu’s vintage car themed cake as he turned two on August 20.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a reel of the two-tier toddler friendly, refined sugar free chocolate cake. It featured a vintage ice blue car atop of the cake with the number 2 written on it.

The actress had also penned a heart-felt note for her son Vayu.

“My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! W Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder,” Sonam said.

The actress shared that with her son, everyday is an adventure filled with “your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature.”

“You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger. You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you-your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi and chachu,” she said.

“Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives.”

She tagged Vayu as her sunshine, music, little genius, and their endless “source of happiness”.

“We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives,” Sonam said.

Anushka Sen has adorable wish for her ‘handsome papu’ on his birthday

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen has penned a heartwarming birthday note for her ‘handsome papu’–father Anirban Sen, sharing how his support gives her immense strength.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.2 million followers, shared a string of photos with her father.

There are lovely snaps of the father-daughter duo from their different vacations to beautiful locations.

Anushka also posted some pictures from her childhood album, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness.

Along with the photos, she wrote a birthday note, saying, “Happy birthday to my handsome papu. You mean the world to me. Your guidance in my life will always be super special. Your support gives me immense strength. I love you so much. Forever your lil angel @anirban.sen11”.

The 22-year-old diva began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV’s show ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show ‘Baalveer’. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani’.

The young diva also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’, and ‘Am I Next’.

She was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Manushi Chhillar ends her ‘many moods’ with her ‘favourite food’

Mumbai– Actress Manushi Chhillar has shared her many moods and how she ended it with her “favourite food”, bhelpuri, a delicacy from Mumbai.

Manushi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of mirror selfies of herself sitting in her vanity van. She ended it with a picture having bhelpuri and posing for the camera.

“Fake bruise, many moods and ending it with my fav food,” she wrote.

A former beauty queen, Manushi, who hails from Haryana was crowned with the Miss World 2017 title, 17 years after Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was feted with the honour.

She made her debut in Hindi cinema in 2022 with Akshay Kumar-starrer historical drama “Samrat Prithviraj”, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It told the story of the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

A year later, she was seen in the comedy-drama “The Great Indian Family” starring Vicky Kaushal. It was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. After taking a break for two years, she was then seen as a wing commander in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie “Operation Valentine”, opposite Varun Tej.

“Operation Valentine” was based on the 2019 Pulwama Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes, was directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

She was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s science fiction action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films

Coming up next for Manushi is set to appear in the action thriller “Tehran”, directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. She will be seen starring opposite action star John Abraham in the geo-political film. (IANS)