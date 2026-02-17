Seema Dixit Appointed Commissioner of Health and Human Services in Worcester

- Advertisement -

WORCESTER, Mass.— Worcester City Manager Eric D. Batista announced the appointment of Seema Dixit as Commissioner of Health and Human Services for the City of Worcester, effective Feb. 17, 2026.

Dixit brings more than 25 years of public health leadership experience to the role, including extensive work overseeing large-scale programs and interagency initiatives.

“Dixit brings a wealth of experience leading public health programs and operations,” Batista said. “She has proven success in managing multimillion-dollar programs, leading interagency partnerships and advancing policy. I look forward to working together to advance the health and wellbeing of all Worcester residents.”

Dixit most recently served as Deputy Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, where she began her tenure in 2003. In that role, she helped oversee statewide public health operations and strategic initiatives.

Earlier in her career at RIDOH, Dixit served as Community Mitigation & Enforcement Lead during the state’s COVID-19 response and as Director of Environmental Health, guiding public health programming and regulatory efforts.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed Commissioner of Health and Human Services for the City of Worcester,” Dixit said. “I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff, community partners and residents to strengthen public health, expand access to essential services and build equitable health systems as deserved by the community.”

Dixit holds a Master of Science in International Health & Public Policy and a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology & Health Administration from Tufts University. She also earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Human Nutrition from SNDT Women’s University in Mumbai, India.

As commissioner, Dixit will oversee Worcester’s public health and human services operations, working to strengthen programs, partnerships and policies that support residents across the city.