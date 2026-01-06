Trump says Modi unhappy over tariffs, seeks faster delivery of Apache helicopters

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not that happy” with him over tariffs imposed on Indian goods and has also pushed for faster delivery of U.S.-made Apache attack helicopters ordered years ago.

Speaking at the House GOP Member Retreat, Trump said India has pressed Washington to accelerate delivery of military equipment, particularly attack helicopters that have faced long production timelines. He cited the issue while discussing broader concerns over delays in U.S. defense manufacturing and foreign military sales.

Trump said India placed a large order for American helicopters and that the matter was raised directly with him by Modi. Recounting the interaction, he said the Indian prime minister had sought his intervention, adding that he maintains a good personal relationship with Modi despite current differences.

The president acknowledged that trade policy has created friction between the two leaders. He said Modi was unhappy due to tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration, noting that India is now paying significantly higher duties. Trump has imposed a 50 percent tariff on certain imports from India.

Trump strongly defended tariffs as a central economic and national security tool, arguing that they have generated substantial revenue for the United States and compelled trading partners to make concessions.

During his hour-long address, Trump linked India’s Apache helicopter order to wider concerns about delays in U.S. defense production, telling lawmakers that key weapons systems are taking too long to reach both U.S. forces and international buyers.

He cited fighter jets and Apache helicopters as examples while urging defense contractors to speed up manufacturing and delivery timelines. Trump said his administration is pushing U.S. defense companies to deliver equipment more quickly, including to allies and strategic partners.

The remarks on India came as part of a wide-ranging speech focused on domestic politics, trade, tariffs, and national security. While brief, Trump’s comments highlighted both the depth of U.S.-India defense ties and the strain introduced by trade measures.

India has been among the largest buyers of U.S. defense equipment over the past decade, acquiring transport aircraft, helicopters, and surveillance platforms as part of a steadily expanding strategic partnership. Apache attack helicopters form a key element of India’s Army and Air Force modernization plans. (Source: IANS)