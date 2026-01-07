Boston Reports Two Flu-Related Deaths Among Children Under Two as Cases Surge

- Advertisement -

Boston— The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is warning residents after flu has been linked to the deaths of two children under the age of two in Boston. These are the first pediatric flu deaths reported in the city this season. One case was included in a recent Massachusetts Department of Public Health press release, while the second was confirmed overnight, bringing the state total to four flu-related deaths in children.

“Flu cases are surging in Boston, and we are seeing an uptick in serious cases involving children, including the tragic deaths of two very young children,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “While the flu is usually mild, it can cause hospitalization and death. Children under the age of two are at higher risk. Parents should get their children ages six months and older vaccinated as soon as possible and seek immediate medical attention if their child exhibits severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, high fever, or extreme lethargy.”

Recent data show a 126% increase in confirmed flu cases in Boston from December 14 to 27, with hospitalizations nearly tripling. Flu-related emergency department visits rose 135% over the same period. While the majority of hospitalizations involve adults over 65, admissions for children under five have increased 150%, doubling from the same period last year.

BPHC is urging all residents over six months of age to receive their annual flu vaccine, which significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. The commission is hosting four free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics in January, with more being scheduled. No appointment, insurance, or ID is required, though residents are encouraged to bring insurance cards if available. Details on clinic locations are available at boston.gov/vaccine-clinics

.

Since September, BPHC has partnered with Boston Public Schools, Boston Centers for Youth & Families, and community organizations to hold 27 free vaccine clinics across 15 neighborhoods, ensuring broad access to vaccination this flu season. Residents can also get vaccinated through health care providers, local pharmacies, or use VaccineFinder.org

to locate nearby providers.

The BPHC is coordinating with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Boston Public Schools, local hospitals, and early childcare providers to track flu cases and provide guidance. The city is emphasizing preventive measures, including hand hygiene, ventilation, staying home when sick, and wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces during surges of flu and other respiratory illnesses.

High-risk individuals—including children under two, adults over 65, pregnant people, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic conditions—are advised to seek medical care promptly if flu-like symptoms develop. Early testing and antiviral treatment can prevent severe illness and hospitalization.

Boston officials urge all residents to get vaccinated, practice core prevention strategies, and remain vigilant as flu cases continue to rise across the city.