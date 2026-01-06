Bollywood Roundup: Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja her ‘knight in shining armour,’ says he saves her from herself

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor gave fans a glimpse into her personal life, gushing over husband Anand Ahuja and calling him her “knight in shining armour.”

The actress shared the sweet note on Instagram Stories after reposting a graphic about zodiac signs “saving the world in 2026.” Adding her own touch, Sonam wrote that Anand is always there, “saving me from myself all the time.”

Sonam and Anand married in a lavish ceremony in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in August 2022. The couple is now preparing to welcome their second child. Sonam confirmed her pregnancy in November with a striking photo showing her baby bump, simply captioned, “MOTHER.”

Speculation about her second pregnancy had been circulating since October.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind. She has largely stayed away from films in recent years, with several announced projects yet to move forward.

Shruti Haasan rings in 2026 with Kamal Haasan, says New Year isn’t complete without ‘Appa hugs’

MUMBAI, India — Actress Shruti Haasan started 2026 on a warm, emotional note, sharing cozy moments with her father, screen legend Kamal Haasan.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shruti posted a collage of photos with Kamal, smiling brightly as she leaned into him. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “It ain’t new years without Appa hugs,” adding heart and evil-eye emojis.

Shruti has long been vocal about her close bond with her father and is often seen cheering him on, both personally and professionally. Back in November, when Kamal celebrated his birthday, Shruti called him her “favorite human” and praised him for his wisdom, humor, and unwavering love, saying he still spoils her with her favorite snacks and makes her laugh no matter what.

The actress also recently reflected on her own journey, sharing that 2025 taught her more life lessons than the past decade combined. Calling it a “roller coaster” year, she said she’s grateful for the growth, love, and light, and is excited to step into 2026 with renewed energy.

For Shruti, it seems the new year begins best with family, gratitude, and a tight hug from Appa.

Priyanka Chopra gets reflective as she steps into a ‘futuristic’ 2026, counts her blessings

MUMBAI, India — Priyanka Chopra is kicking off 2026 with gratitude, self-reflection, and a little awe at how fast time is flying.

The global star shared a candid beachside video on Instagram Stories, joking that “2026 sounds like the future,” before admitting she’s still wrapping her head around it. As she walked along the shore, Priyanka spoke about slowing down and appreciating how far she’s come.

The actress said life often moves so fast that people forget to pause and acknowledge their own strength. Looking back at her journey and her family, she said she felt grateful and lucky for the life she’s built, adding that sometimes simply surviving deserves a pat on the back.

Priyanka also shared a message of hope, reminding fans that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel — as long as you keep the faith, stay the course, and keep moving forward.

On the work front, the actress is set to return to the big screen as the female lead in filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s much-hyped upcoming project “Varanasi,” which has already sparked major buzz among fans.

Sanjay Kapoor says ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’ changed his career, pushed him toward character roles

MUMBAI, India — Actor Sanjay Kapoor is feeling nostalgic, looking back at the film that helped reshape his acting journey.

The actor shared throwback photos from his 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, recalling how playing a negative role for the first time gave him the confidence to move beyond conventional parts. Though the film failed at the box office, Sanjay said the experience proved to be a turning point.

“25 years ago I did my first Negative role in Koi Mere Dil se Pooche, Even though the film didn’t do well it gave me a lot of confidence to do Character driven films !” he wrote on Instagram.

The romantic thriller, a remake of a Telugu hit, featured Aftab Shivdasani and Esha Deol in lead roles, with Sanjay playing a key character. The story followed a love affair that unravels after dark secrets from the past come to light.

Sanjay, who has steadily reinvented himself over the years, often uses social media to reflect on personal and professional milestones. Just last month, he posted a heartfelt birthday note for elder brother Anil Kapoor, calling him an inspiration to the entire family.

While Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe may not have worked at the box office, Sanjay Kapoor says it gave him something far more valuable — belief in himself as a serious, character-driven actor.

Hina Khan says Mumbai’s polluted air is making it hard to breathe: “Can’t ever breathe”

MUMBAI, India — Television star Hina Khan is sounding the alarm over Mumbai’s worsening air quality, saying the polluted air is taking a serious toll on her health.

Sharing an update on Instagram Stories, the actress said she’s struggling to breathe and has been coughing constantly as pollution levels spike across the city. Posting a screenshot of Mumbai’s Air Quality Index, which showed a reading of 209, Hina described the air as unbearable, especially in the mornings.

“What is happening? Can’t ever breathe, yaaa. Makes me reduce my outdoor activities. Constant coughing. It’s so bad in the morning as well,” she wrote.

The poor air quality has forced her to cut back on outdoor activity — a tough setback, especially as she continues to focus on her recovery after battling breast cancer.

Recently, Hina also opened up about her cancer journey, sharing that treatment came with both painful and hopeful moments. She revealed that chemotherapy left her in severe pain for about a week after each cycle, but she made the most of the better days that followed.

According to the actress, the experience taught her that even in the darkest phases of life, there are still good days filled with love, normalcy, and strength.

For now, though, Hina says Mumbai’s air is making even the simplest thing — breathing — a daily challenge.

Aahana Kumra sends birthday love to Bhojpuri ‘power star’ Pawan Singh, says “stay childlike”

MUMBAI, India — Actress Aahana Kumra showered birthday love on Bhojpuri cinema’s “power star” Pawan Singh as he turned 40, urging him to stay “child like” and blessed always.

Aahana shared a set of smiling photos with Pawan from what appeared to be his birthday celebration, with both stars posing cheerfully for the camera. Along with the pictures, she penned a warm message wishing him health, happiness, wealth, and “wonderful music.”

“Happy birthday to our power star! Stay blessed! Stay child like!” she wrote in her post.

Pawan Singh, one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema, rose to nationwide fame with his chart-topping song “Lollipop Lagelu” and later made inroads into Bollywood with popular music and film appearances.

Aahana, who has worked across television, films, and OTT projects, was last seen in the 2022 drama Salaam Venky. Known for her strong, unconventional roles, she continues to balance mainstream and content-driven projects.

The birthday post was a simple reminder of friendship, smiles, and good vibes — with Aahana keeping it heartfelt and celebratory.

Parul Gulati calls ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ re-release a “double bonus”

MUMBAI, India — Actress Parul Gulati is over the moon as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 heads back to theaters on January 9, calling the surprise re-release nothing short of a “double bonus.”

The film, which stars Parul opposite Kapil Sharma, is returning to the big screen after initially being overshadowed by heavy competition at the box office. For Parul, the moment is especially emotional, as it marks her first theatrical release — twice.

“This honestly feels like the most beautiful New Year gift,” Parul said, adding that watching her debut film get a second run in cinemas feels surreal and overwhelming.

The actress said experiences like this reaffirm her belief in the journey and push her to keep growing as a performer. She also thanked audiences and the film’s team for the love and support.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 follows Mohan, who lands himself in comic chaos after marrying three women from different religions in an attempt to be with the woman he truly loves.

Parul, known for her work in television and OTT projects, is next set to appear in the upcoming series Donali, continuing her steady climb across formats and genres. (Source: IANS)