TiECON East 2024 Attracts Nearly 500 Entrepreneurs, Business Leaders and Executives from Across the US, Canada, Singapore and India

BOSTON—TiE Boston, one of the region’s largest business organizations supporting the Massachusetts entrepreneurial ecosystem, today announced that this year’s flagship TiECON East 2024 conference was attended by nearly 500 entrepreneurs and business leaders and executives from across the United States, Canada, Singapore, India and beyond.

Held on Sept. 13 at the Boston Sheraton Hotel in Boston, this year’s day-long conference spotlighted the important role of connected entrepreneurs in today’s dynamic business landscape, with the theme of “The Connected Entrepreneur: Boundless Innovation and Borderless Connections.”

“I am delighted to see the breadth and diversity of entrepreneurs that we were able to attract and engage while providing an excellent framework to connect with other entrepreneurs,” said TiE Boston President Purnanand Sarma. “I think this TiECON EAST also provided an example of what can be accomplished when several chapters work together. I want to thank our partner chapters TiE New York and TiE Toronto for their support. Finally, TiE Boston has amazing social capital in the form of our charter members, sponsors, volunteers and our Board. It was on full display at the conference.”

TiECON East 2024 Chair Bhaskar Panigrahi said this year’s TiECON a super successful conference.

“Breaking norms and embracing change is never easy, but it’s essential to welcome new opportunities while honoring and integrating the values of the past,” said Mr. Panigrahi. “Several key changes adopted this year in TiECON were pivotal to the event’s success. Let TiE continue to serve as a nurturing platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, connecting ventures with investors and fellow innovators. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who believed in this vision and worked together to turn it into a shared mission, ensuring a successful execution.”

This year’s TiECON East conference was sponsored and partnered by Analytix Solutions, Arent Fox Schiff, Blue Cloud Ventures, ConnectM, Desai Foundation, HSBC Innovation

Banking, ICICI Bank, Innospark, Mikró Grafeío, MIT CIO Symposium, Nishith Desai Associates, Subu Kota Foundation, and Uplers.

“We are very grateful to our incredible sponsors for making the TiECON East event a success,” said TiE Boston Treasurer Joe Falcão. “With their financial support, we were able to bring together nearly 500 passionate founders, inspiring new ideas and making connections that will drive the future forward. We are particularly grateful to Samir and Nilima Desai for pledging a multi-year support to our young entrepreneur program (TyE) at both TiE Boston and TiE Global level”.

Added TiE Boston Executive Director Rowena Mascarenhas, “TiECON East isn’t just another conference about innovation; it’s about the unwavering support of past presidents, current

leadership, and a shared vision to build a community of successful entrepreneurs. I believe that when we come together—collaborating across ideas, sectors, and geographies—we create not just success, but lasting legacies.”

TiECON East 2024 was brought to life through the efforts of the following committee members:

Bhaskar Panigrahi (Chair)

(Chair) Nithya Iyer Singh (Co-Chair)

(Co-Chair) Meena Subramanyam

Sudhakaran Prabhakaran

N ikhil Goray

Sanjay Aggarwal

Jignesh Patel

Satish Bhat

Alok Prasad

Joe Falcao

Purnanand Sarma

Yash Shah

Rakesh Kamdar

Dharti Desai

Manjusha Tipre

Upasana Sharma

Historically organized by TiE Boston, the joint effort with New York and Toronto chapters this year signified a major milestone, expanding the conference’s reach and influence. The involvement of the New York and Toronto chapters brought a wealth of additional resources, expertise, and networking opportunities.

The event had 4 keynotes throughout the day, given by luminaries in their fields. The speakers each covered a different topic touching on entrepreneurship in the year 2024. The four keynotes were, in order of appearance: Battery Ventures’s General Partner Neeraj Agrawal, Best-Selling Author and World-Renowned Integrative Medicine and Personal Transformation Pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra, Former New Development Bank President Marcos Troyjo, and Former Panera Brands Chairman and CEO Niren Chaudhary.

There was also a full lineup of panels on topics of importance to every entrepreneur, from issues of emerging technologies, to fostering growth, to navigating today’s funding landscape, to the secrets of a successful business exit. TiECON East brought together speakers from academia, business and techonology to come and present on their topics of expertise.

TiECON East also featured a dynamic company showcase with twenty of the most promising startup companies from Boston, New York, and Toronto. Each of these innovative companies had the opportunity to take the main stage and share their groundbreaking ideas and ventures. This unique feature of the conference not only spotlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of these vibrant cities but also offered an exclusive opportunity to connect with trailblazers shaping the future of business. The presenting companies for TiECON East 2024 were 14bis Supply Tracking, Able Innovations, BCube Analytics Inc., Brysk Inc., Cellens, Inc., Core Mobile, Inc., DocLens.ai, eBlissAI, Fitnescity, Gentreo, Inc., ImageProVision, Inc., KevaHealth, Kiwi Charge Inc., MabLab, Mojro, NRILIFE Productions, Nunafab Corp., QSM Diagnostics, WildT, and Catalina Quest.