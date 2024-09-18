Bollywood Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sonakshi Sinha shares adventurous video from her dating phase with Zaheer Iqbal

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in the period streaming show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is sharing content from her archives.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a Reel of herself with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal in which they can be seen in Egypt.

The video is from their dating phase and the couple can be seen enjoying paramotoring to the fullest over the pyramids. The video begins with the duo holding each other’s hands while they ecstatically go for the adventure ride.

The actress wrote in the caption, “The absolute BEST way to see the pyramids is to fly over them… #Throwback to Egypt!! All the fun stuff coming out of the archives now… perks of being married #sonazahtraveltales #pyramidsofgiza #paramotoring.”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman. While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’.

The couple reportedly dated for seven years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, ‘Blockbuster’.

Big B recalls wisdom imparted by Shashi Kapoor

Mumbai– Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has shared a social trick that he learnt from his co-star Shashi Kapoor.

A new video shared by the makers of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by Big B, shows the veteran actor talking to a contestant as he tells her a trick to know the names of people he doesn’t recollect, at social gatherings.

The senior actor said, “If we go somewhere, and someone approaches us with a smiling face. Now, we know for a fact that we know this person but can’t recollect their name. I learnt this trick from Shashi Kapoor, years ago. If he saw a similar situation unfolding in front of him, he would introduce himself first saying, ‘Hello, I’m Shashi Kapoor’. This would make the other person feel obliged to share their name.”

Earlier, the veteran actor took to his blog, mulled over criticism, and said that it is a bed of steaming fire coal that compels people to walk over them.

He wrote, “The distance from the well-wishers gets intimate and close as the stand rolls forward… gives me a better position to welcome those that stand on the mid partition of the road, and often go unnoticed… no that shall not happen or should never happen.”

He credited the well-wishers for an actor’s presence. “Yes the well-wisher is the reason for our presence .. they dictate our being .. they desire, we aspire and give a reason for their presence .. ! Without them we are nobody .. nothing nada .. !!!” He said to not fear “the disinterest from the audience.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will next be seen sharing the screen with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth in ‘Vettaiyan’ directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

Parineeti whips up drool-worthy three ingredient brownie at ‘sasural’

New Delhi– Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is back in the National Capital at her “sasural”, has shared a glimpse of a three ingredient brownie she made.

Parineeti took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a glimpse from her home in New Delhi. The first was a picture of a coffee mug and wrote “kaadha kind of days.”

She then shared a picture of her garden with raindrops falling and wrote: “Home and baarish.”

The actress then flaunted her cooking skills as she made a brownie using just three ingredients cocoa, peanut butter and banana.

She wrote: “3 ingredient brownies:- Banana, peanut butter, cocoa… bake enjoy.”

Parineeti tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

On September 14, Parineeti reminisced about late star Sushant Singh Rajput, which was released in 2013 in the same month.

To celebrate 11 years of the film, Parineeti posted a video on her Instagram stories, which had “Explore Jodhpur through the lens of Shuddh Desi Romance” written on it.

The video showcases locations where Parineeti and Sushant filmed the title song “Shuddh Desi Romance”. It highlighted the majestic Mehrangarh Fort and the charming palaces and bylanes of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which served as the backdrop for their vibrant performance.

Parineeti wrote in the caption: “Love this! Miss you Sushant…what fun we had on this one”.

‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

It also featured Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. Set in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the movie explored the views of the younger generation on commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages.

On the work front, Parineeti made her acting debut in 2011’s romantic comedy ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Jabariya Jodi’, ‘The Girl on the Train’, ‘Golmaal Again’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates treasured gift given by Anushka Sharma

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently shooting for the second season of her streaming show ‘Citadel, received a special gift from actress Anushka Sharma.

Priyanka took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday, and shared a picture of herself donning a Chacha Chaudhary t-shirt gifted to her by the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ actress.

She wrote on the picture, “Still love my @chachachaudhary_official t-shirt. Thx @anushkasharma”.

Chacha Chaudhary is an Indian comic book series. The titular character is a middle class Indian, frail but an extremely intelligent elder. The word chacha means uncle in Hindi, while Chaudhary is a term used for landlords. A common saying about him is that Chacha Chaudhary’s brain runs faster than a computer, which is a testament to his unparalleled wisdom and wits.

Recently, Priyanka shared her nostalgic moments on her husband singer Nick Jonas’ birthday as he performed in London, United Kingdom. The actress shared some pictures with Nick and their daughter as she enjoyed one of her best nights in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is shooting for the second season of the Richard Madden-starrer ‘Citadel’ helmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo of Russo brothers.

‘Citadel’ is an American spy action television series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil for Prime Video, with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers. In the show Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, and Priyanka plays Nadia Sinh.

As per the show’s narrative, Kane, a spy for Citadel, discovers a new organisation, Manticore, led by Dahlia (Lesley Manville), leading to a bad accident.

Eight years later, he’s living quietly as Kyle Conroy, with his memory wiped, until an old colleague (played by Stanley Tucci) needs his help.

Varun Dhawan takes refreshing break with art team of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Mumbai– Actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media platform and shared a refreshing selfie with the art team of his upcoming romantic-comedy ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Varun, who has 46.7 million followers on his Instagram account shared a fun-filled selfie with his ensemble art team members while enjoying the pool.

Varun also captioned his joyful moments with the boys as, “With the art team of #SSKTK. The people who are always on their feet to make our film look amazing”.

Recently, the ‘Badlapur’ actor also shared some lovely snippets with her ‘Bawaal’ co-actress Janhvi Kapoor who will also be pairing with him in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. In the picture, Varun was seen having breakfast in his cool avatar with Janhvi, actress Sanya Malhotra and actor-anchor Maniesh Paul.

The actor captioned the post, “Breakfast club #SSKTK’ with two emojis.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is written and helmed by ‘Dhadak’ fame director Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Joshi and Nishigandha Wad in pivotal roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan which is slated to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025.

On the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller ‘Baby John’ opposite ‘Mahanati’ fame actress Keerthy Suresh and ‘Jubilee’ fame star Wamiqa Gabbi. The upcoming action-thriller, helmed by director Kalees is bankrolled by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of A for Apple Productions, Cine1 Studios and Jio Studios in a joint venture.

The film will be released theatrically on December 25, 2024. The film is a remake of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 2016 blockbuster ‘Theri’ alongside actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

Apart from ‘Baby John’ Varun will also feature in the sequel of Sunny Deol’s 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ which has been titled ‘Border 2’. The film will also feature ‘Chamkila’ fame star Diljit Dosanjh.

Ayushmann: Important to make conscious effort towards protecting environment for the future

Mumbai– After Ganesh visarjan, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Mumbai’s Versova beach for a cleanup to clean the beaches. He said it is important to make conscious effort towards protecting environment for the future

Ayushmann at the beach cleanup drive said: “It is very important to keep an eye on our environment and make a conscious effort towards protecting it for the future. We should always celebrate our festivities keeping in mind how it affects our planet and plan our actions better for a greener tomorrow.”

Ayushmann joined along with Amruta Fadnavis. The clean-up drive was important as Mumbai beaches often get affected after festivities and dangers to marine life.

“It was a pleasure seeing so many children and our youth coming here today in big numbers – I am so proud to know that our country’s tomorrow understands the importance of protecting our environment and have come here today, continue with this good work!” he added.

Ayushmann turned 40 on September 14 and a slew of personalities wished the actor on his special day.

Actress Sonali Bendre, shared a picture of Ayushmann and wrote: “Happy Birthday @ayushmannk Wish you all the happiness today and everyday”.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra also took to her Instagram Story, and uploaded a short video from the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’.

In the video, the two can be seen grooving to a song. Shilpa wrote on the video, “Happy Birthday. Wishing you a year full of dreams coming true! Keep shining, BIG HUGGG @ayushmannk (sic)”.

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of her “Bewkoofiyaan” co-star to wish the actor.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked with Ayushmann in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, wrote: “Happy Birthday @ayushmannk Have the bestest year”.

Ayushmann was the second season of the reality television show ‘MTV Roadies’ in 2004. He made his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy ‘Vicky Donor’ which won 3 National Awards at the 60th National Awards.

The actor was last seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’ which was released in 2023. (IANS)