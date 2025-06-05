Theegala Withdraws from Canadian Open Due to Ongoing Neck Strain

- Advertisement -

Toronto– Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala has withdrawn from the Canadian Open due to a lingering neck injury, further delaying his return to competition. The 27-year-old, who has been battling neck pain for several weeks, confirmed the decision via social media on Wednesday.

“This one stings,” Theegala wrote on Instagram. “Doctors have advised me to put the clubs away for a little while as I get treatment and rest.”

Theegala’s spot in the Canadian Open field will now be filled by Cameron Champ.

This marks the third withdrawal in Theegala’s last five events due to injury. He pulled out of the Truist Championship in May after carding a third-round 78, then withdrew from the PGA Championship just days later before play began. Although he returned at last week’s Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, rounds of 74 and 77 saw him miss the 36-hole cut.

A graduate of Pepperdine University and ambassador for both RBC and Hero, Theegala said it was with a “heavy heart” that he made the decision to step away to focus on recovery.

His status for next week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont remains uncertain, with Theegala hinting that a longer break may be necessary.

Once ranked No. 11 in the world, Theegala has seen his ranking fall to No. 39 amid a difficult season marked by injuries and inconsistency. After finishing third in last year’s FedEx Cup and earning a Presidents Cup selection from U.S. Captain Jim Furyk, Theegala entered this season with high expectations. However, he has recorded just two top-25 finishes in 15 starts and currently sits at No. 119 in the FedEx Cup standings.

As fans await updates on his condition, Theegala’s focus now shifts to recovery and a hopeful return to full form later in the season. (Source: IANS)