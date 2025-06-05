Sensex, Nifty Close Higher Ahead of RBI Rate Decision

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Indian equity markets ended Thursday’s session on a positive note as investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) key monetary policy decision set to be announced Friday.

The benchmark Sensex climbed 443.79 points, or 0.55%, to close at 81,442.04, while the Nifty 50 rose 130.70 points, or 0.53%, settling at 24,750.90.

All eyes are now on RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who is expected to reveal the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision Friday morning. Market analysts anticipate a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate, which could provide further support to equities.

Gains were seen not only in large-cap stocks but also across the broader market. The Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 378.35 points (0.65%) to close at 58,303, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 added 175.50 points (0.96%) to finish at 18,432.60.

Sectorally, IT, financial services, pharma, FMCG, metals, realty, and energy stocks posted gains, while auto, PSU banks, private banks, and media stocks saw declines.

“Nifty traded in a volatile range as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the RBI’s policy decision,” said Sundar Kewat of Ashika Institutional Equity. He added that easing U.S. Treasury yields and a softening dollar lent some support to Indian markets, although global sentiment remains restrained due to ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Technical indicators also point to short-term bullishness. “A golden crossover is visible on the daily chart, suggesting the potential for a strong uptrend,” said Rupak De of LKP Securities. “Support remains intact at 24,500. Unless that level is breached, a major correction seems unlikely. In fact, the market may continue to recover steadily—or even sharply—in the near term.”

The Indian rupee also appreciated on Thursday, bolstered by renewed risk appetite and sustained foreign fund inflows. Gains in other regional currencies contributed to the positive momentum.

“Looking ahead, the RBI’s policy stance and any liquidity measures it announces will play a significant role in shaping the rupee’s trajectory,” said Dilip Parmar of HDFC Securities. “Stable inflation has fueled expectations of another rate cut, which markets have already begun to price in.” (Source: IANS)