Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali Among 15 Indians Qualifying for FIDE Grand Swiss 2025

New Delhi– Reigning world champion D. Gukesh, along with fellow Grandmasters R. Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali Rameshbabu, and Koneru Humpy, are among 15 Indian players who have qualified for the prestigious 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss and Women’s Grand Swiss tournaments. The events will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 3 to 16.

A total of 11 Indian men and four Indian women have earned their places in what is considered one of the most significant tournaments on the international chess calendar. The FIDE Grand Swiss serves as a direct qualifier for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, with the top two finishers in each event advancing to their respective Candidates.

This year’s edition will also feature a significant boost in prize money. The open section prize fund has increased from USD 460,000 to USD 625,000—a 36% jump. The women’s event will see a 64% rise, from USD 140,000 to USD 230,000.

Both events will follow an 11-round Swiss format. A total of 170 players are expected to participate globally, with 114 in the Open and 56 in the Women’s Grand Swiss. Eligibility was determined based on players having completed at least 30 rated games.

So far, 100 players have qualified for the Open tournament through their FIDE ratings, while 44 have secured spots in the women’s event. Six additional places have been added to the women’s field for 2025: four will be allocated based on the June 2025 FIDE Standard Rating List, and two through wild cards granted by the organizers.

The final list of participants will be confirmed once Continental qualifiers, FIDE President’s nominees, and organizer-nominated players are announced.

Indian players qualified for the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025:

Men:

Arjun Erigaisi

D. Gukesh

R. Praggnanandhaa

Aravindh Chithambaram

Vidit Gujrathi

Pentala Harikrishna

Nihal Sarin

Raunak Sadhwani

Karthikeyan Murali

Abhimanyu Puranik

Aryan Chopra

Women:

Koneru Humpy

Harika Dronavalli

Vaishali Rameshbabu

Divya Deshmukh

Reserve:

Vantika Agrawal

The 2025 Grand Swiss is expected to be a pivotal event in shaping the future of international chess, with India once again asserting its strength on the global stage. (Source: IANS)