Thaman Reveals Second Single From Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’ Will Be an ‘Uber Cool Melody’

HYDERABAD, India — Music director Thaman has teased fans with a new update on “Sahana Sahana,” the second single from director Maruthi’s upcoming horror entertainer “The Raja Saab,” starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film, one of the most anticipated releases of early 2025, is set to hit theatres worldwide on January 9 as a Sankranthi attraction.

Thaman shared a short video clip on his X timeline on Tuesday, giving fans their first glimpse of the musical mood of the new track. He revealed that “Sahana Sahana” will be an “uber cool melody,” picturised on Prabhas singing to actress Nidhhi Agerwal.

“Second single from #TheRajaSaab is Getting Ready. A Uber Cool Melody from #RebelSaab’s Heart for his Cutie @AgerwalNidhhi. #SahanaSahana #TheRajaSaabSecondSingle Beautifully written by @kk_lyricist. Yow!! This will make your drive and your hard drive tripping,” Thaman wrote.

Excitement around “The Raja Saab” has been rising steadily, fueled further by a recently released trailer that blends horror, humor, action, and romance. The film marks Prabhas’s first full-fledged horror entertainer and showcases him in uncharted cinematic territory.

The trailer opens with Prabhas under hypnosis as he attempts to uncover his past. As he regresses, he senses a sinister presence in the dark before jolting awake. The footage then shifts between eerie sequences and comedic moments, including a scene where Prabhas casually addresses a confronting spirit as his grandfather, leaving VTV Ganesh bewildered.

The film also promises high-octane action, with Sanjay Dutt introduced as an exorcist, hypnotist, and psychiatrist — a multifaceted character described in the trailer as someone “playing with our brains.” The preview ends with a dramatic reveal of Prabhas in a demonic avatar, delivering the line, “What’s your problem? Am I an ant to sting you when you reach into the anthill? I’m the demon,” while stylishly smoking a cigar upside down on a suspended throne.

“The Raja Saab” features cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S. The cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to bring charm and freshness to the film’s vibrant yet eerie setting. (Source: IANS)