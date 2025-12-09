Arijit Singh Returns to Romance with Soulful New Track ‘Fitratein’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Arijit Singh has returned to his romantic roots with “Fitratein,” a soulful new track that explores love, longing, and quiet hope. The song, released Tuesday under Times Music, showcases the singer in classic form, delivering an emotionally rich performance filled with warmth and depth.

Composed by Ronak Phukan and written by Syed Amir Hussain and Soham Majumdar, “Fitratein” features Sanam Johar and Kanikka Kapur in its video.

Sanam said he was thrilled to be part of a project anchored by one of India’s most celebrated voices. “Being part of an Arijit Singh song is always a huge moment. His voice transforms even a simple emotion into something unforgettable. Fitratein is built on pure romance, and having Arijit sing it makes it even more magical,” he said. “I am glad to collaborate with Times Music again on something this special.”

Kanikka echoed the sentiment. “The first time I heard Fitratein, I knew Arijit Singh had created something beautiful again. His voice adds a soft intensity that lifts the whole story. Shooting this song felt like living a warm memory, and I hope people fall in love with it just as deeply,” she said.

“Fitratein” is now streaming on Times Music’s YouTube channel.

Arijit Singh, one of India’s most acclaimed playback singers, recently reunited with A.R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil for the title track of “Tere Ishq Mein,” starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film released worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

Honored with the Padma Shri in 2025, Arijit has built a celebrated career since his early days as a contestant on “Fame Gurukul” in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut with “Phir Mohabbat” in 2011 and achieved national prominence with “Tum Hi Ho” from “Aashiqui 2” in 2013.

He has since won two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer — for “Binte Dil” from “Padmaavat” and “Kesariya” from “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.” (Source: IANS)