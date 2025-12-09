Bollywood Roundup: Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Farah Khan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Vicky Kaushal Teases He’s “Sleep-Deprived” While Wishing Katrina on 4th Anniversary

Mumbai — Vicky Kaushal marked his fourth wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif by cracking a dad joke straight from the heart — and the nursery. The actor posted a cozy photo with the new mom, writing, “Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us.”

Katrina, who gave birth to their baby boy just a month ago, looks every bit the exhausted-but-glowing new parent. The couple welcomed their son on November 7, sharing a joint message that read: “Our bundle of joy has arrived… Blessed. Om.”

The congratulations haven’t stopped pouring in — especially from Vicky’s father, Sham Kaushal, who couldn’t contain his joy at becoming a grandfather. In a heartfelt post, he thanked God for “being so kind” to the family and wished continued blessings on the newest Kaushal.

Vicky and Katrina famously kept their romance under wraps before tying the knot in a private 2021 ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their love story first sparked on “Koffee with Karan,” where Katrina mentioned she thought she and Vicky would make a great pair — a moment that left Vicky visibly stunned on his own episode.

Four years later, a baby in their arms and a little less sleep to go around, the couple still seems firmly in the honeymoon zone.

Kartik Aaryan Admits He First Rejected ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Sequel Idea

Mumbai — Kartik Aaryan dropped a surprise confession at the Red Sea International Film Festival, revealing he initially turned down the now-iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.

According to Kartik, the sequel wasn’t even a real movie when it first came his way. “There was no story — just an idea. I wasn’t keen,” he said. It took producer Bhushan Kumar some convincing before Kartik finally signed on. The rest, of course, is Bollywood history.

Thanks to the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the buzz around the third installment, Kartik is now synonymous with his hit character. “Wherever I go, kids call me Rooh Baba. I’m glad I eventually did it,” he joked.

Up next, Kartik reunites with Ananya Panday in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, shot across Croatia, Rajasthan, and Mumbai and set to hit theaters on December 25. He also dives into fantasy territory with Naagzilla, playing a shape-shifting serpent hero in a big-screen adventure backed by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Farah Khan Trolls Her Haters While Celebrating 21 Years With Shirish Kunder

Mumbai — Farah Khan marked her 21st wedding anniversary with Shirish Kunder by firing off a perfectly wicked reminder to anyone who once doubted their marriage. Sharing a cheeky Instagram post, Farah wrote, “21 years ago someone who wasn’t even invited to

our wedding said, ‘I’ll attend her next one.’ Sorry pal, this one’s going ok till now.”

She followed it up with a mushy-yet-snarky shout-out to Shirish: “Happy anniversary… we may not hold hands in public (you’ll have to actually come out with me for that), but you’re the one who holds our family together. I love you… have I embarrassed you enough?”

Farah and Shirish’s love story began on the sets of Main Hoon Na, where she was directing and he was editing — reportedly because he already had a crush on her. After a party confession and a quiet courtship, the two tied the knot in 2004 with a registered ceremony, a South Indian wedding where Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan performed the kanyadan, and even a nikah.

The couple welcomed triplets — Diva, Anya, and Czar — in 2008 and have been going strong ever since. Farah is currently trending thanks to her lively YouTube channel, where she cooks, jokes, and roasts her assistant Dilip with trademark flair.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Throwback With Dia Mirza, Sends Birthday Love

Mumbai — Priyanka Chopra marked Dia Mirza’s birthday by dropping a rare, nostalgic photo and a sweet message for her longtime friend. Posting the memory on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Happy happy birthday Dia. Wish you an abundant year with lots of goodness.”

The picture shows Priyanka and Dia smiling together while Priyanka’s daughter Malti Marie sits in a stroller — a quiet glimpse into a friendship that stretches all the way back to the Miss India pageant in 2000. Priyanka has often recalled how Dia helped her with makeup during those early days, long before either became Bollywood stars.

The two recently reunited in New York, where Dia shared a casual park selfie of them holding water bottles. Priyanka reposted it with, “The loveliest day with the loveliest girl. See you soon.”

Their bond has stayed strong over the years, with both actresses cheering each other on. After the release of Priyanka’s film Heads of State, Dia celebrated her performance with a proud shout-out: “What a woman… Go watch our desi girl pack a punch.”

Some friendships fade — this one clearly hasn’t.

Kareena Kapoor Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes to Dia Mirza — Despite Their Rocky Past

Mumbai — Kareena Kapoor shared a warm birthday message for Dia Mirza, proving bygones really can be bygones. Posting on Instagram Stories, Bebo wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Dia. Sending love, joy, and happiness to you… always!”

Kareena and Dia last worked together in the 2009 thriller Kurbaan, but their off-screen history wasn’t always smooth. Dia once revealed that during a star-studded event, all actresses were meant to wear simple cotton salwar kameez — until Kareena insisted on showing up in a full ghagra choli with heavy jewelry. The disagreement reportedly escalated, with Kareena allegedly shouting at Dia before later acting like nothing had happened.

Still, time heals, and Kareena’s post shows the two are on friendlier terms today.

Professionally, Bebo is deep into filming Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming Daayra, where she stars alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time. Kareena recently shared behind-the-scenes photos, calling it her “68th film,” while sources say the shoot has taken her across remote parts of Mumbai — long travel days included.

Jacqueline Fernandez Calls Tyla a “Literal Goddess” in Glam New Photos

Mumbai — Jacqueline Fernandez lit up Instagram by sharing two stunning photos with global music star Tyla — and the Bollywood actress didn’t hold back on the praise. Captioning the post “A literal goddess! @tyla,” Jacqueline posed beside the South African hitmaker in a glam moment fans weren’t expecting.

Jacqueline rocked a colorful embellished crop jacket with black pants, while Tyla shimmered in a high-slit draped outfit worthy of a red-carpet takeover.

Tyla, now hailed as the “Queen of Popiano,” has become an international force thanks to her breakout 2023 hit Water — the first track by a South African soloist to enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years. She later snagged the very first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance, becoming the youngest African artist ever to win a Grammy. Her trophy shelf also includes MTV VMAs, BET Awards, European Music Awards, and more.

Jacqueline, meanwhile, was last seen in the latest Housefull film, a star-packed comedy thriller featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and a long list of Bollywood regulars. The movie follows a group of imposters fighting over a billionaire’s fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship — chaos included. (Source: IANS)