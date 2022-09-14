Taj Lands End, Mumbai completes 20 years

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– This year marks the 20th anniversary of Taj Lands End, Mumbai’s exemplary service and renowned reputation. The hotel is commemorating the momentous occasion with a celebration with our guests and patrons to show gratitude to guests and to celebrate the hotel’s breakthrough as a leading property in the Indian luxury hospitality industry.

Commenting on the 20th anniversary, Somnath Mukherjee, Senior Vice President – West said, “We are honoured to have been an integral part of the Bandra community for 20 years. The past two decades have seen numerous changes in the Indian hospitality industry and we have strived to consistently refine our offerings to meet current needs and stay at the forefront of luxury service for our guests.

“Our goal has always been to truly delight our visitors by providing a level of service that is tailored to their individual needs. We can only accomplish this feat through the tireless actions of our talented team members, many of whom have been with us since the beginning. In honour of our Silver Anniversary we are delighted to share a very special, festive evening with a select group of invitees at the hotel Lobby as we toast to a glorious and meaningful future”. (IANS)