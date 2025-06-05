Indie Star Iqlipse Nova’s New Track ‘Saawariya’ Fuses Generations and Musical Traditions

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Indie pop sensation Iqlipse Nova, known for heartfelt tracks like Savera, Khwab, and Mera Safar, has teamed up with acclaimed producer Hiten for his latest release, Saawariya. The song is a vibrant fusion of classical and contemporary pop elements that bridges generations and celebrates the playful dynamics of modern love.

Saawariya tells the whimsical story of a smitten young man attempting to win over a confident, charismatic woman. Layered with theatrical flair, the track combines energetic beats with nostalgic undertones, resulting in a unique soundscape that resonates across cultures and age groups.

“Saawariya is a soulful crossover between two musical worlds that are often seen as opposites,” said Iqlipse Nova. “I’ve always been drawn to the beauty of blending diverse sounds. With this track, we wanted to create something honest, personal, and joyful—something that puts a smile on your face and lifts your mood.”

Producer Hiten echoed the sentiment, adding, “There’s something timeless about the melody in Saawariya. It feels like a piece of my childhood—the kind of music I grew up listening to. While preserving that nostalgia, we gave it a fresh, modern twist. Working with Iqlipse and Bandana was a seamless and inspiring experience. To me, Saawariya is a tribute to my roots, and I hope listeners will keep it on repeat.”

The song features powerful vocals by Bandana Dutta, with lyrics penned by Iqlipse Nova and Aditi Sharma.

Hiten, known for producing chart-topping tracks for artists like Badshah, King, MC Square, Paradox, and Raftaar, brings his signature depth and versatility to the production. Iqlipse Nova—born Deepanshu Raj—is a multi-talented Indian YouTuber, singer, songwriter, composer, and lyricist, as well as a trained chemical engineer.

Saawariya stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian indie music—where tradition and innovation dance together in perfect harmony. (Source: IANS)