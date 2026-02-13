Subhash Ghai Recalls ‘Vidhaata’ as His First Film With Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, and Shammi Kapoor

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a nostalgic turn on Thursday after receiving a copy of the original poster of his 1982 action drama Vidhaata, calling the film a deeply special chapter in his career.

Ghai shared the poster on Instagram, noting that Vidhaata marked his first collaboration with several legendary actors, including Dilip Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, and Shammi Kapoor, along with Padmini Kolhapure and Sanjay Dutt.

Thanking a well-wisher for sending the poster, Ghai reflected on the memories associated with the project and joked that the film holds so many stories that he could write an entire book about it.

“Thank u Anirudh for sending the copy of original poster of vidhaata as my first film with dilip sahib sanjiv kumar shammi kapoor n Padmini Kolhapur n with my nut-khutt star sanjay dutt as his own second film was declared as super hit in 1982. So many stories. So many memories. Need to write a book,” he wrote.

In addition to the actors mentioned by Ghai, Vidhaata also featured Madan Puri, Amrish Puri, Suresh Oberoi, and Sarika in key roles.

The film follows the story of Shamsher Singh, played by Dilip Kumar, who seeks revenge after the death of his son, Pratap Singh. His grandson Kunal, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt, embarks on a parallel journey to avenge his father’s death while grappling with the moral conflicts stemming from his grandfather’s double life.

Vidhaata featured cinematography by Kalamkar Rao, editing by Waman Bhonsle and Gurudutt Shirali, and music composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. The film was produced by Gulshan Rai under the Trimurti Films banner.

The film’s success led to remakes in multiple languages, including Kannada as Pithamaha, Malayalam as Alakadalinakkare, and Tamil as Vamsa Vilakku, further cementing its place as a landmark in Indian cinema. (Source: IANS)