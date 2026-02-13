Shaan Says Female Singers Are Getting Fewer Lines in Duets as Industry Trend Shifts

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer Shaan has spoken out about what he sees as a growing imbalance in the music industry, saying female singers are increasingly being given fewer lines than their male counterparts in duet songs.

In an interview, Shaan said the change marks a clear departure from earlier decades, when male and female vocalists shared equal prominence in songs.

“I agree, this is becoming a new trend,” he said. “When there used to be duets back in the 90s, there used to be similar lines. Both the singers used to sing in the same scale and both used to have the same importance in the song, but today that is not the case.”

His comments come amid broader conversations in the industry about representation, with several female singers recently voicing concern over diminishing opportunities and visibility. Shreya Ghoshal has also highlighted the lack of female artists and called for more women songwriters to ensure women’s perspectives are better represented in music.

During the same interaction, Shaan also addressed speculation surrounding Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing. He urged fans and industry observers to avoid jumping to conclusions and to be patient.

“Today, all over the internet, a lot of people are trying to read between the lines,” Shaan said. “Everyone is coming up with their own interpretation and theories about why Arijit took this decision. Just be a little patient, he might just share some day, why he did what he did. Till then, there are other issues to be discussed.”

Arijit Singh recently surprised fans by announcing that he would not be taking on any new playback singing assignments, a decision he shared through a post on social media. (Source: IANS)