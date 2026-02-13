Harshvardhan Rane Says First Stop After Landing in Dallas Was an Army Store

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actor Harshvardhan Rane has revealed that the first thing he did after landing in Dallas was head straight to an old army store, where he bought a pair of boots he plans to use for his upcoming action film, Force 3.

Sharing glimpses from his Dallas visit on Instagram, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor wrote that the boots could feature in the next installment of the Force franchise.

“The 1st thing i did as i landed in #Dallas, i went to an old army store and bought boots which i might use in #FORCE3 :)” he captioned the post.

The photos also offered a peek into Rane’s luxury flight experience, followed by shots of him browsing and selecting the rugged footwear, hinting at preparation for his action-heavy role.

Rane is expected to begin shooting for Force 3 in March 2026. In November last year, he shared a post from the Trimbakeshwar Temple near Nashik, Maharashtra, where he sought blessings ahead of the project. At the time, he confirmed that John Abraham had locked him in to carry the Force franchise forward and said filming was set to begin in March 2026.

Meanwhile, the actor has recently wrapped up the Vietnam schedule of his upcoming drama Silaa. Marking the end of the shoot, Rane shared pictures from the set and expressed gratitude to filmmaker Omung Kumar for casting him in a role he described as unlike anything audiences have seen him do before.

Billed as an intense action romance with layered characters, Silaa also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karanveer Mehra in key roles. (Source: IANS)