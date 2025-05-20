Study Reveals Why Psoriasis Patients May Be at Greater Risk for Obesity and Fatty Liver Disease

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– A new international study has found that while psoriasis patients often respond well to biologic therapies targeting skin symptoms, many continue to experience low-grade systemic inflammation—putting them at increased risk for obesity, cardiovascular disease, and fatty liver disease.

Published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, the study highlights the need to treat psoriasis as more than just a skin condition. Researchers say the systemic nature of the disease, particularly its inflammatory effects, may offer key insights into why patients face higher risks of metabolic and cardiovascular complications.

“Despite excellent control of the skin disease, a significant portion of psoriasis patients still show signs of residual systemic inflammation,” said Dr. Joel M. Gelfand of the Department of Dermatology at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. “This underlines the importance of looking beyond skin symptoms and adopting a more holistic approach to treatment.”

In the observational study, researchers analyzed data from 209 psoriasis patients across three countries—Spain, the U.S., and Sweden—who had achieved either clear or mild disease while on stable biologic therapy. Surprisingly, 36.3% of these patients still exhibited markers of systemic inflammation.

The study found strong links between this lingering inflammation and higher body mass index (BMI), metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), greater fat accumulation, and elevated baseline inflammation levels.

“These findings point to a critical unmet need to reduce systemic inflammation beyond the skin,” said lead investigator Dr. Álvaro González-Cantero of Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal in Spain. “Addressing metabolic dysfunction and obesity could significantly improve outcomes for psoriasis patients.”

The researchers advocate for a more comprehensive care model, including regular cardiovascular risk assessments and liver health monitoring. They also recommend tracking inflammatory markers such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein and incorporating lifestyle changes, particularly around diet and weight management.

The study concludes that early intervention could help prevent or reduce long-term health risks associated with psoriasis, while further research is needed to validate these findings and refine treatment strategies. (Source: IANS)