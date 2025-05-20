Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Urvashi Rautela Shares the Real Story Behind Her Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes 2025

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela has revealed that a quick-thinking driver and a life-saving moment were behind her much-talked-about wardrobe mishap at Cannes 2025.

While on her way to the film festival, Rautela’s car came to a sudden stop to avoid hitting a 70-year-old woman crossing the street. The jolt tore her intricately designed gown, but instead of frustration, the actress said she felt gratitude.

“My gown may have torn, but the moment reminded me of what really matters—compassion, safety, and perspective,” she told IANS. “I chose to walk that red carpet not as someone shaken by circumstance, but with pride and resilience.”

Rautela later attended the screening of the Brazilian film O Agente Secreto on May 18, wearing a striking black gown. A visible tear near her underarm caught social media attention, sparking online chatter.

She responded to the buzz with grace, saying true elegance lies not in flawless appearance, but in the choices we make—choosing humanity over vanity.

Priyanka Chopra Shines at Bvlgari’s Sicily Gala, But Spelling Gaffe Draws Attention

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra turned heads in Sicily as she attended Bvlgari’s exclusive gala for the unveiling of its Polychroma collection. Representing the luxury brand as its global ambassador, the actress shared a glimpse of the glamorous evening on Instagram, captioning it “A night in Sicily.”

Dressed in an elegant beige Christian Dior gown with a sheer overlay, Priyanka completed her look with Bvlgari’s iconic Serpenti diamond necklace and matching bangle. Her tousled updo and soft makeup added to the timeless elegance.

Alongside glimpses of the event, Priyanka also shared snapshots of champagne by the pool, pasta dishes, and peaceful moments with books—offering fans a peek into her enchanting evening.

However, the night wasn’t without a hiccup. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that her name was misspelled as “Pryianka Chopra Jonas” on the dinner table placard, sparking criticism online. Some called it careless, while others labeled it disrespectful.

In 2024, Chopra also attended a Bvlgari event in Rome, earning praise for her striking fashion choices. On the film front, she’s currently working on SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project, SSMB29, opposite Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

Kajol Reminisces About Dancing on a Taxi at Marine Drive

Mumbai– Actress Kajol recently delighted fans with a throwback Instagram post, revealing a fun memory of dancing on top of a taxi at Mumbai’s iconic Marine Drive.

In the photo, likely from a past film shoot, Kajol is seen striking a pose in a mirror-work top and denim shorts. She captioned it with a playful question: “So now you know we’ve done it ALL! Even danced on a taxi on Marine Drive… is that on anyone’s bucket list?”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with admiration, calling her “cute” and saying the moment is now on their own bucket lists.

On the work front, Kajol will next star in the mythological horror film Maa, hitting theaters on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film also features Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.

She’s also set to appear in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen and Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni – Queen of Queens.

Kartik Aaryan Begins Filming for Romantic Drama ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’

Mumbai– Kartik Aaryan has officially kicked off filming for Karan Johar’s upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The actor teased the start of the shoot with a video from his flight posted on Instagram, captioned, “Here we go #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri.”

Slated for release on February 13, 2026, the film is directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. While it’s rumored that Ananya Panday will star opposite Kartik, no official confirmation has been made.

Karan Johar first announced the project last Christmas, calling it the “best gift ever.” Kartik also introduced his character, Ray—a mama’s boy with a messy dating history—vowing to make his next relationship work no matter what.

Meanwhile, Kartik recently wrapped filming for another project with actress Sreeleela, directed by Anurag Basu.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Quick Maldives Getaway with Friends

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently took a short trip to the Maldives to celebrate the 10th wedding anniversary of close friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashraya. The couple shared snapshots on Instagram, showing them enjoying beach time, taking selfies, and reconnecting with old friends.

In the caption, Sonakshi wrote it was their “shortest trip” to the Maldives but “the most special,” giving a shoutout to Taj Maldives for hosting the celebration.

In a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi posted a candid photo of Zaheer napping, calling him “too much cute.”

On the work front, Sonakshi is set to make her Tollywood debut in Jatadhara, a supernatural thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan. The film stars Sudheer Babu and explores the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

Chitrangda Singh on ‘Housefull 5’: Comedy Is Serious Business

Mumbai– Actress Chitrangda Singh is stepping into full-fledged comedy for the first time with Housefull 5 and admits it’s no easy task.

“This is actually the first time I’m doing comedy, and let me tell you, it’s very difficult,” Chitrangda said, adding that making people laugh is harder than making them cry.

She described comedy as a precise craft requiring perfect timing, energy, and rhythm. “It’s a different ball game altogether. Comedy is serious business.”

While Housefull 5 promises laughs, Chitrangda teased that the film has surprising twists and her character will be one to watch.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa. It’s set to release on June 6, 2025.

Chitrangda, who impressed audiences in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, will also appear in Raat Akeli Hai 2, a sequel to the acclaimed thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

Ananya Panday’s Workout Sparks Funny Math Class Flashback

Mumbai– Ananya Panday added a dose of humor to her fitness routine, sharing a workout video on Instagram where she joked that her pose reminded her of school math.

“The only time I’ve thought about a 90-degree angle since school,” she wrote, referring to her form during a hips and legs exercise.

The Kesari Chapter 2 actress also made waves recently at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, where she paid tribute to her father, veteran actor Chunky Panday. The duo performed together to his hit song “Main Tera Tota, Tu Meri Maina.”

Chunky shared the moment on social media, calling it his first-ever performance at an international award show and saying he was “so proud” of his daughter.

Ananya also posted clips from her performance, including a dynamic dance with actor Kartik Aaryan that lit up the stage.

Dia Mirza Raises Her Voice for Bees on World Bee Day: “They’re the Poets of the Planet”

Mumbai– On World Bee Day, actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza took to social media to spotlight the vital role bees play in our ecosystem and raise awareness about their declining populations.

Sharing a heartfelt video, Dia focused on the endangered Red Dwarf Bee native to North West India, calling it a “tiny hero” essential to pollination and food security. She noted that 1 in 4 wild bee species is at risk of extinction and over 75% of crops depend on pollinators.

“A world without bees is a silent one,” she wrote. “Let’s #BringTheBuzzBack—one plant, one patch, one choice at a time.”

Dia urged people to plant native flowers, avoid pesticides, and support local beekeepers. “Even a single square meter of bee-friendly space can help,” she said, calling bees “the poets of the planet.”

Observed annually on May 20, World Bee Day honors Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern beekeeping, and aims to raise awareness about the critical importance of bees to biodiversity and food systems.

Karisma Kapoor Beats the Heat with a Slice of Summer

Mumbai– Karisma Kapoor is soaking up summer in style, sharing a refreshing moment on Instagram as she cools off with a slice of watermelon by the pool. Dressed in a maroon suit and glowing with soft makeup, the actress captioned the post, “Watermelon Sugar #SummerFeels.”

On the work front, Karisma will star in the upcoming crime series Brown, where she plays Rita Brown, a detective and recovering alcoholic investigating a high-profile murder. Directed by Abhinay Deo and inspired by Abheek Barua’s novel City of Death, the show also features Helen, Soni Razdan, Jisshu Sengupta, and others.

She was last seen in the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Pre-Wedding Glow-Up Routine

Mumbai– Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to reveal her favorite beauty hacks to de-puff and glow ahead of her best friend’s wedding.

In a playful behind-the-scenes video, the Simmba actress starts her day with an ice facial to reduce puffiness, brushes her teeth with a purple corrector toothpaste to brighten her smile, and preps her skin with sunscreen. She then transitions into a glam purple lehenga and finishes her look with soft makeup.

Sara wrote in the caption: “Bestie ki shaadi hai so can’t get late… thoda skincare thoda makeup and now I feel ho gaya wake-up.”

She also shared a tip that purple toothpaste helps her pull off nude lipsticks without making her teeth look yellow.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Sky Force and will next appear in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, releasing July 4.

Lisa Ray Says Turning 50 Was a Major Life Shift, Urges Honest Conversations About Menopause

Mumbai– Actress and author Lisa Ray says turning 50 marked a powerful shift in her life, helping her embrace aging with confidence, curiosity, and joy.

In a thoughtful Instagram post, Ray urged women to see menopause and midlife as natural life transitions—not trends shaped by consumerism or social media.

“Turning 50 was a turning point,” she wrote, adding that openly discussing midlife with her longtime friend has been “revolutionary.” She encouraged women to seek medical advice from professionals rather than relying solely on influencers.

Ray also shared a post explaining menopause from an evolutionary and biological lens, calling it “beautifully articulated” and essential reading.

Now 53 and thriving, the Water actress is known for her fearless roles and advocacy for wellness. She was last seen in the 2021 film 99 Songs. (Source: IANS)