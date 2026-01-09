Study Finds Natural Daylight Exposure Can Improve Blood Sugar Control in Diabetics

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Exposure to natural daylight can help improve metabolic health and support better blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Researchers from the University of Geneva in Switzerland and Maastricht University in the Netherlands found that people exposed to natural light maintained blood glucose levels within the normal range for more hours each day and experienced less fluctuation in glucose levels.

The study also found that participants exposed to daylight had slightly higher evening levels of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep, along with improved fat oxidative metabolism.

The findings provide the first evidence of a direct beneficial effect of natural light exposure on people with type 2 diabetes, the researchers said.

“It has been known for several years that the disruption of circadian rhythms plays a major role in the development of metabolic disorders that affect an increasing proportion of the Western population,” said Charna Dibner, associate professor at the University of Geneva.

For the study, researchers recruited 13 volunteers aged 65 and older, all of whom had type 2 diabetes. Participants spent four and a half days in specially designed living spaces that were either illuminated by natural daylight through large windows or by artificial light.

After a break of at least four weeks, the participants returned for a second session and were exposed to the alternate lighting environment, allowing researchers to compare the effects of natural versus artificial light on the same individuals.

To better understand the underlying biological mechanisms, scientists collected blood and muscle samples from participants before, during, and after each lighting exposure. They examined molecular clock regulation in cultured skeletal muscle cells and analyzed lipids, metabolites, and gene expression patterns in blood samples.

The results showed that natural light influenced both the body’s internal clock and metabolic processes.

“This could be the reason for the improved blood sugar regulation and the improved coordination between the central clock in the brain and the clocks in the organs,” Dibner said.

Researchers said the findings highlight the potential importance of daily exposure to natural daylight as a supportive strategy for improving metabolic health in people living with type 2 diabetes. (Source: IANS)