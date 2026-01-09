Vaccination and Screening Seen as Crucial to Reducing Cervical Cancer Deaths in India

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Vaccination, regular screening, and early treatment are critical to combating cervical cancer, which claims the life of a woman every eight minutes in India, health experts said on Friday.

January is observed globally as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, drawing attention to a disease that experts say is largely preventable with timely intervention.

Cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which infects the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. While HPV infection does not automatically lead to cancer, testing and screening are required to determine whether the virus has caused precancerous changes.

“Cervical cancer and breast cancer are the most common cancers affecting women. In India, one woman dies every eight minutes due to cervical cancer. This shows how big the burden is. In many foreign countries, these deaths are much lower because cervical cancer is completely preventable. If screening is done on time or vaccination is given at the right age, it is almost 100 per cent preventable,” said Dr Sujata Pathak, Scientist, Preventive Oncology, IRCH, AIIMS Delhi.

“Cervical cancer prevention is one of the most successful examples of cancer control in modern medicine. The disease is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk HPV, making it largely preventable through a combination of vaccination, screening, and early treatment,” added Dr Rahul D. Modi, a gynaecologic oncologist at a Delhi-based hospital.

Experts said a lack of awareness has significantly contributed to the high burden of cervical cancer in India. Pathak noted that while the HPV vaccine has been available since 2006, public awareness has remained low until recently, when the World Health Organization declared cervical cancer a major public health concern.

“HPV vaccination, recommended for adolescents before the onset of sexual activity, can prevent the majority of cervical cancer cases by protecting against the most oncogenic HPV types. When implemented widely, vaccination programmes significantly reduce HPV infections, precancerous lesions, and future cancer incidence,” Modi said.

Health experts emphasized that the HPV vaccine is safe and well-tested. Minor side effects such as pain at the injection site, redness, or mild fever may occur, similar to other vaccines, but there are no serious side effects.

Girls aged 9 to 14 years are advised to receive two doses of the vaccine, while those older require three doses. According to the WHO, even a single dose can provide protection for up to 20 years.

Beyond vaccination, maintaining good menstrual hygiene and overall immunity is also important. In about 90 percent of cases, HPV infections clear on their own within two years.

Screening plays an equally important role in prevention. Tests such as Pap smears and HPV DNA testing can detect precancerous changes long before they progress to invasive cancer. Pathak said cervical cancer typically takes 15 to 20 years to develop, providing a long window for screening and early intervention.

“Cancer usually takes 15-20 years to develop, which gives us enough time for screening and intervention,” she said, adding that timely screening can detect abnormalities before cancer develops. AIIMS Delhi has launched a month-long free cervical cancer screening initiative as part of its awareness efforts.

Symptoms of cervical cancer often appear late, experts warned. Once symptoms emerge, the disease is frequently at an advanced stage.

Late symptoms may include post-menopausal bleeding, bleeding between periods, excessive white discharge, abdominal pain, or lower back pain. While these symptoms do not always indicate cancer, experts stressed they should never be ignored. (Source: IANS)