Stebin Ben Celebrates Unconditional Love in Soulful New Track ‘Sajna’

Mumbai– Singer Stebin Ben captures the essence of pure, heartfelt love in his latest romantic single Sajna, a soulful track that pays tribute to the beauty of deep emotional connection and longing.

Unveiled on Instagram, Stebin introduced the song by sharing, “A track that holds a very special place in my heart. #Sajna ft. the stunning @anjinidhawan.” The release brings together Stebin’s evocative vocals and actress Anjini Dhawan’s radiant screen presence in a touching portrayal of love’s innocence and sincerity.

Reflecting on the creative journey behind the track, Stebin said, “Sajna came together so beautifully — it truly felt like magic unfolding. From the very beginning, it was all about capturing love in its purest form. Anjini brought such effortless charm and warmth to the video; she made every frame come alive. I’m incredibly grateful to T-Series and Bhushan sir for trusting my vision and supporting it every step of the way. The entire process felt seamless, like everything just fell into place.”

Released by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Sajna features lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa and music composed by Akashdeep Sengupta. Directed by Arif Khan, the music video blends dreamlike visuals with a grounded love story, marking the on-screen debut pairing of Stebin and Anjini.

The track is now streaming on all major platforms and the official T-Series YouTube channel.

Stebin Ben has built a strong reputation in the Indian music industry, collaborating with top stars and music directors. His previous hits like Sahiba, Thoda Thoda Pyaar, and Rula Ke Gaya Ishq have earned him a loyal fanbase. He has also teamed up with industry heavyweights including Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin-Jigar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Meet Bros across a variety of musical projects.

Most recently, Stebin performed at the pre-wedding festivities and sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani, further solidifying his place as one of the most sought-after voices in contemporary Indian music. (Source: IANS)