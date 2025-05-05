Study Finds Everyday Habits Can Significantly Boost Mental Well-Being

- Advertisement -

Sydney– Simple daily behaviors such as chatting with friends, spending time in nature, and engaging in mentally stimulating activities can significantly enhance mental well-being, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Curtin University in Australia.

The research, which surveyed over 600 adults in Western Australia, found that individuals who engaged in daily conversations scored 10 points higher on a standardized mental well-being scale than those who seldom interacted socially. Regular exposure to nature contributed to a five-point increase, while other positive habits—such as physical activity, spiritual practice, and helping others—also played a measurable role in improving mental health.

The findings were published in the British Journal of SSM–Mental Health and underscore the power of low-cost, accessible actions in maintaining psychological wellness. Lead researcher Professor Christina Pollard from Curtin’s School of Population Health emphasized the significance of these everyday habits.

“These aren’t expensive programs or clinical interventions—they’re behaviors already woven into many people’s daily lives and can be easily promoted through public health campaigns,” said Pollard. “Even something as simple as a daily conversation can make a meaningful difference in how people feel. Activities like spending time outdoors, reading, doing puzzles, or learning a new skill offer a valuable mental reset.”

The study evaluated 15 specific behaviors and found a clear pattern: the more frequently participants engaged in these habits, the higher their mental well-being scores.

Public awareness of mental health was also strong among those surveyed, with 86 percent recognizing the campaign associated with the research. Nearly all participants agreed that mental health should be prioritized on par with physical health.

Professor Pollard said the findings support sustained investment in community-wide mental health initiatives that go beyond awareness and focus on fostering everyday mental wellness.

“This research confirms that when people are encouraged and supported to adopt mentally healthy behaviors, the positive impact is felt throughout the community,” she noted. “It’s about prevention, not just treatment—helping people stay mentally well before reaching a point of crisis.” (Source: IANS)