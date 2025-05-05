A.R. Rahman Thanks PM Modi for Empowering Young Creatives Through WAVE Summit

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their support in establishing the WAVE Summit 2025 as a powerful platform for young creative minds across India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahman wrote, “Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for making me part of the advisory board, and Hon. CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji for the continued support. It’s been an honor to witness how @WAVESummitIndia is creating such a powerful platform for the young creative minds of India.”

As part of the summit, Rahman launched Satyam Shivam Sundaram, a track from The Waves of India album. He also introduced “Jhalaa,” a newly formed band curated through global auditions, which aims to celebrate and revive the richness of Indian classical music.

“At the summit, I had the privilege of launching Satyam Shivam Sundaram and introducing #Jhalaa — a band handpicked from global auditions to celebrate the richness of Indian classical music. From there to performing at the Wonderment Tour premiere at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, these past four days have been truly enthralling, humbling, and an incredible experience,” Rahman shared.

Rahman is currently on his highly anticipated Wonderment Tour, which made a stop in Mumbai on Sunday. The concert, held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, drew a crowd of over 40,000 music lovers.

The evening began with opening acts by The Yellow Diary, Anubha Bajaj, and Ridáy, before transitioning into high-energy performances by Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen, Zanai Bhosle, and Rahman himself.

The audience was treated to an array of Rahman’s iconic tracks, including Jai Ho, Aaye Re Toofan, Jinguchaa, and Vande Mataram. The highlight of the evening came when singer Mohit Chauhan and actor-singer Dhanush made surprise appearances, joining Rahman on stage for a memorable live collaboration that electrified the crowd.

With both the WAVE Summit and the Wonderment Tour, Rahman continues to inspire and uplift the next generation of musicians while celebrating India’s deep-rooted musical heritage on a global stage. (Source: IANS)