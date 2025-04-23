Starburst Appoints Jitender Aswani as Senior Vice President of Engineering

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– Starburst, the data platform for applications and AI, announced the appointment of Jitender Aswani as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

With over two decades of experience in building and scaling high-performance technical teams, Aswani brings deep expertise in machine learning, data infrastructure, and cloud technologies. In his new role, he will lead Starburst’s global engineering organization and spearhead innovation across the company’s modern data platform. Aswani will report directly to Justin Borgman, CEO and Co-Founder of Starburst.

Aswani joins Starburst with a distinguished track record of engineering leadership at some of the world’s most forward-thinking technology companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering at StarTree, where he led strategy and execution for distributed, multi-cloud real-time analytics platforms. He also served as acting Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), directing the company’s security initiatives.

Previously, Aswani held senior leadership positions at Moveworks, Netflix, and Meta, where he focused on AI, security, and large-scale data systems. At Meta, he was one of the earliest users of Trino (formerly Presto) at Facebook—giving him unique insight into Starburst’s foundational technology.

“Starburst is at the forefront of a transformative era in AI and data,” said Jitender Aswani. “The company’s data lakehouse architecture positions it to uniquely support the full lifecycle of AI—from development to deployment. I’m excited to join the team and help drive this next wave of innovation.”

Aswani’s experience spans both early-stage startups and global enterprises, enabling a strategic, scalable approach to team-building and process implementation. He holds multiple patents in machine learning, data management, and graph optimization, and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Jitender is a phenomenal addition to the Starburst leadership team,” said Justin Borgman. “His deep technical expertise, passion for AI, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to lead our engineering organization into the future. He’s a strong cultural fit and brings a strategic mindset that aligns perfectly with our goals.”

As Starburst continues to expand its role as a leader in the data platform space, Aswani’s appointment signals the company’s commitment to driving innovation and empowering customers to build smarter, more scalable AI-powered applications.