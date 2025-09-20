This Saturday in Andover: New England Marathi Mandal Invites All to Celebrate Ganapati Festival 2025

- Advertisement -

ANDOVER, MA — The New England Marathi Mandal (NEMM) is set to light up the Collins Center for the Performing Arts in Andover, MA, this Saturday, September 20, with its beloved Ganapati Festival 2025 — a vibrant day of prayer, cultural pride, music, and community spirit.

Celebrated by Marathi communities around the world, Ganesh Chaturthi honors Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity known as the remover of obstacles and the symbol of wisdom and prosperity. NEMM’s annual festival is one of the largest regional gatherings for this occasion, bringing together hundreds of families from across New England.

What’s Happening This Saturday:

The celebration begins at 11:45 AM with a traditional Ganapati Pooja, performed in accordance with Vedic rituals. This is followed by Aarati and Darshan, providing attendees the opportunity to offer prayers and receive blessings. A highlight this year is the arrival of a new Ganapati idol, adding extra spiritual significance to the occasion.

At 1:15 PM, the festivities spill into the streets with the Dhol–Tasha–Lezim–Zende Miravnuk — a high-energy procession of drums, flags, and dancing that channels the spirit of Maharashtra’s most iconic Ganesh celebrations.

This year’s feature cultural program, “Tejasvi Tare Dakhanche” (Shining Stars of the Deccan), will take center stage from 3:00 to 6:45 PM. This vibrant showcase pays tribute to trailblazing Maharashtrian icons in literature, science, music, sports, and social reform. Expect a colorful mix of folk dances, theatrical performances, and multimedia storytelling.

No Indian celebration is complete without food, and guests will be treated to an authentic Maharashtrian dinner starting at 7:00 PM, featuring festive favorites like modak and puran poli.

Event at a Glance

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Where: Collins Center for the Performing Arts, Andover, MA

Ganapati Pooja: 11:45 AM – 12:15 PM

Aarati & Darshan: 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM

Dhol–Tasha–Lezim–Zende Miravnuk: 1:15 PM – 2:30 PM

Cultural Showcase “Tejasvi Tare Dakhanche”: 3:00 PM – 6:45 PM

Dinner: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

“We invite everyone in the New England area to come celebrate with us,” said Vaishali Gade, President of NEMM. “The Ganapati festival is a time to honor tradition, share joy, and strengthen our community bonds—whether you’ve grown up with these customs or are experiencing them for the first time.”

