Sonu Nigam and Shaan Celebrate Udit Narayan’s 70th Birthday in Style

MUMBAI — Legendary Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan celebrated his 70th birthday on December 1, marking the milestone with fellow artists and close friends, including Sonu Nigam and Shaan.

Shaan shared videos from the celebration on his social media account, offering fans a glimpse of the lively gathering. “Happy Birthday @uditnarayanmusic!!! Had the pleasure of celebrating Udit Ji’s 70th (though he looks only 45) birthday with the #ISAMRA family!! So much fun,” he wrote, adding heart, star, and folded-hands emojis.

In the clips, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and others can be seen singing the birthday song for the iconic vocalist.

Udit Narayan remains one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema. A four-time National Film Award winner, he has been honored with the Padma Shri (2009) and Padma Bhushan (2016) by the Government of India for his contributions to arts and culture.

Few may know that Narayan sang with Mohammed Rafi in his Hindi playback debut in the 1980 film Unees-Bees and later with Kishore Kumar during the 1980s. He rose to prominence with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and went on to deliver chart-toppers throughout the 1990s in both Hindi and Nepali.

Some of his most memorable songs include Pehla Nasha, Papa Kehte Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Chand Chhupa Badal Mein, Hum Tum, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Tumse Milke Dil Ka, among many others.

The celebration also coincided with a special milestone for Shaan and his wife, Radhika Mukherjee, who recently marked 25 years of marriage. The couple hosted a joyous gathering with family, friends, and industry colleagues. The evening featured dance performances, Shaan singing for his guests, and their son Maahi performing for his parents.

Sharing moments from the event, Shaan wrote, “It was an unforgettable night!!! Family, friends, and fraternity!!! Thank you so much for your love and warm participation in the revelry and celebration. Both @radhikashaan and I feel so blessed to have you in our life and on our special day. #25yearsoflove.” (Source: IANS)