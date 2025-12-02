Jailed Kannada Star Darshan’s Film ‘The Devil’ Set for December 11 Release

- Advertisement -

BENGALURU — The upcoming Kannada film The Devil, starring jailed superstar Darshan, is scheduled to release on December 11, the filmmakers announced Tuesday at a press conference in Bengaluru.

Darshan remains in Bengaluru Central Prison in connection with the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, in which his partner Pavithra Gowda is also an accused and currently in custody.

According to the film’s team, Darshan completed all shooting and dubbing for The Devil while he was out on bail.

Director Prakash Veer told reporters the title was chosen because it fit the story rather than the other way around. “Darshan is a thorough professional. There were no unrelated discussions during the shoot. Even when he came out of jail and shot for the film, there was no difference in his performance,” he said.

Prakash Veer added that he had planned to hold the press conference only once Darshan was released. “We waited for a long time. Earlier, when we planned to hold the press conference, complications arose. I kept postponing the event with the hope that Darshan would be released and could join us. Unfortunately, even today, Darshan is not with us,” he said.

He grew emotional while speaking about the actor’s absence. “When Darshan is with me, it gives me the strength of an elephant — a support system. His absence pains us deeply. As a friend, he has always been a great strength to me. His family has been standing with us throughout. His fans too are promoting the film wholeheartedly. I thank them all.”

Prakash Veer said he and Darshan first discussed The Devil in 2018. The project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of the director’s father. After completing Darshan’s hit film Kaatera, the team moved ahead with The Devil.

The film stars Sharmiela Mandre, Rachana Rai, and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. One of its songs, Idre Nemdiyag Irbek, has already gone viral on social media.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11 for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Renukaswamy of Chitradurga. After photos surfaced showing Darshan receiving special treatment in Bengaluru Central Prison, he was transferred to the Ballari facility.

He faces three FIRs in connection with the case. The Supreme Court has canceled the bail of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and others. Darshan remains lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. (Source: IANS)