Sonakshi Sinha Dazzles in Fierce Avatar for Jatadhara Song ‘Dhana Pisaachi’

MUMBAI– The makers of the highly anticipated supernatural drama Jatadhara, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, unveiled a new track on Monday titled Dhana Pisaachi to mark the festive occasion of Durga Puja.

The high-energy number introduces Sonakshi in a never-seen-before fierce avatar, with intense expressions, commanding body language, and powerful dance moves that elevate the song’s impact. Shot on a grand scale, Dhana Pisaachi is composed by Samira Koppikar and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, blending rhythm, grit, and style in equal measure.

Speaking about her experience, Koppikar said: “It’s been a unique and joyful journey — an expression of ‘Divine Feminine energy,’ almost like a Tandav song for Dhana Pisaachi. Capturing the spirit of the Divine Diva musically was challenging but fulfilling. I had to research, push my boundaries, and bring forth the power, wrath, and electric energy of this Goddess. Everyone involved felt I nailed the brief and captured the essence of their vision.”

Earlier, the makers had released the film’s first track, Soul of Jatadhara, composed by Rajeev Raj. Opening with chants of Om Namah Shivaya, the song balances raw energy with spiritual depth, transporting audiences into the mystical world of the film.

Jatadhara stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, and Ravi Prakash, among others. The bilingual supernatural thriller, presented by Zee Studios, Umesh KR Bansal, and Prerna Arora, is backed by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Akshay Kejriwal, and Kussum Arora, with Divya Vijay as creative producer and Bhavini Goswami as supervising producer.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 7 in both Hindi and Telugu. (Source: IANS)