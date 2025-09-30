A.R. Rahman Releases ‘Thoothukudi Chinnaponnu,’ a Folk-Inspired Celebration of Youth and Tradition

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman on Tuesday unveiled his latest track, Thoothukudi Chinnaponnu, an energetic folk-inspired piece that fuses traditional Tamil sounds with his signature contemporary flair.

The song draws on the raw, playful charm of folk storytelling while infusing it with modern production and youthful energy. Lyrics by Vivek enhance the song’s vibrant character, while the soundscape reflects the design-led, progressive identity of NEXA, the brand behind the NEXA Music platform.

Speaking about the release, Rahman said: “We’ve always seen folk music carry a teasing, raw charm. With this track, we wanted to keep that authenticity, but bring it to life with a young voice and fresh production. It’s a song that celebrates Tamil Nadu’s soul with a sound that belongs to today.”

The track marks the finale of Season 3 of NEXA Music. Partho San, Executive Director of Marketing at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL), called the collaboration a milestone. “Season 3 has outperformed every benchmark we set from reach to relevance. This finale with Rahman sir is more than a song. It’s a celebration of where we’ve come and a signal of what’s next. NEXA Music stands for sophistication with soul, and that’s exactly what this track represents.”

Rahman also reflected on his musical inspirations, citing legendary composers Naushad, S.D. Burman, Salil Chowdhury, R.D. Burman, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Amit Trivedi, and independent artist Pratik as some of his favorites. He added that he continues to admire the rising generation of composers and singers in India.

The maestro revealed that when he and his team unwind with movie outings, they often enjoy Marvel films and their soundtracks, much like any other fans. (Source: IANS)