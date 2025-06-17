“Sometimes You Have to Look at the Bigger Picture”: Jasprit Bumrah on Declining Test Captaincy

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has opened up about his decision to decline the offer to become India’s next Test captain, despite being the top choice for the role following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from red-ball cricket.

In an interview with Dinesh Karthik for SKY Sports, Bumrah confirmed that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee had approached him as their preferred candidate to lead the Test side. However, he chose to step aside, citing long-term fitness and workload management as key reasons.

“Before Rohit and Virat retired during the IPL, I had already spoken to the BCCI about my workloads, especially with a five-Test match series on the horizon,” Bumrah explained. “I also consulted with my surgeon and those who’ve managed my back. We agreed that I need to be smarter about how I handle the physical demands.”

Bumrah’s back injuries have been a persistent issue in recent years, including stress fractures that sidelined him during crucial tournaments like the Champions Trophy and early stages of the IPL. While he has previously captained India in three Test matches—one in England and two in Australia—he felt taking on full-time captaincy could compromise both his performance and availability.

“I called the BCCI and told them not to consider me for a leadership role,” he said. “A five-Test series where I might only play three games and someone else leads the others—it’s not fair to the team. And I’ve always believed in putting the team first.”

Following his decision, the BCCI named Shubman Gill as India’s new Test captain for the upcoming home series against England.

While the opportunity to lead the national team was a career milestone he had worked hard for, Bumrah emphasized that his love for the game outweighed personal ambition. “Yes, captaincy meant a lot. But I love cricket more. I want to be around for as long as possible and contribute more as a player than risk cutting my career short.”

He added that leadership doesn’t have to come with a title. “The captaincy is a post. But there are always leaders in a team. I can still be one without officially wearing the armband.”

Bumrah’s mature and team-first decision has drawn praise from many, underscoring his commitment to the longevity of his career and the continuity of Indian Test cricket.

“I want to help the team however I can,” he said. “If I’m not careful, I could be forced to leave this format earlier than I want to. So it’s only fair to look ahead, to think long term, and let the team move forward with that in mind.” (Source: IANS)