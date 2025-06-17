Shikhar Dhawan Denies Involvement in Super60 USA Legends Tournament: Calls Reports “Inaccurate and Misleading”

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has firmly denied reports claiming he will be participating in the upcoming Super60 USA Legends Tournament, calling such assertions “entirely inaccurate and misleading.”

The clarification comes after tournament organizers named Dhawan as one of four Indian players slated to take part in the event, scheduled to run from August 5 to 16, 2025. Alongside Dhawan, the list included former Indian stars Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Robin Uthappa.

In a statement released by Dhawan’s office, the veteran opener dismissed the claims of his participation:

“We have noticed that certain articles and posts are circulating across media platforms, falsely claiming that Shikhar Dhawan is participating in the upcoming Super60 USA Legends Tournament. We would like to clearly state that Shikhar Dhawan is not associated with or participating in the said league in any capacity.”

The statement further urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing such news:

“Reports quoting Mr. Dhawan or indicating his involvement are entirely inaccurate and misleading. We strongly urge all media portals and publishers to refrain from spreading such misinformation.”

Meanwhile, other players confirmed by the organizers have expressed enthusiasm about the tournament. Harbhajan Singh praised the format and its potential to grow the game in the U.S., saying, “It’s a unique and distinguished format that promises to bring a fresh perspective to the game.”

Suresh Raina echoed that sentiment: “A tournament like this will play a vital role in growing the cricketing community in the U.S., and I’m proud to play a role in that journey.”

Robin Uthappa also highlighted the league’s appeal: “Its unique format brings a fresh appeal to the game and has great potential to attract new fans.”

Despite the positive response from other former players, Dhawan’s categorical denial casts doubt on the event’s promotional claims and raises questions about the accuracy of the player lineup shared by organizers. (Source: IANS)