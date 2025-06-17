College Student Gang-Raped at Gopalpur Beach in Odisha; 10 Detained

- Advertisement -

Bhubaneswar– In a disturbing case that has sparked public outrage, Odisha Police have detained 10 individuals in connection with the alleged gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district. The assault occurred on the evening of June 15, according to police officials.

The incident came to light after the survivor, an undergraduate student, filed a formal complaint at the Gopalpur Police Station on Monday. Based on her statement, police launched a swift investigation that led to the detention of all 10 suspects, including the two primary accused.

According to police sources, the student had gone to the beach with her boyfriend on Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m., a group of 10 men from the Hinjilicut area approached the couple at an isolated spot. The men reportedly began harassing them, then blackmailed the pair after capturing intimate photos.

The suspects allegedly tied up the victim’s boyfriend and dragged the woman to a nearby location, where at least three of the men took turns sexually assaulting her.

After the attack, the couple immediately approached police, prompting an urgent response. Two suspects were apprehended on Sunday night, while five others were arrested on Monday following raids in the Hinjilicut area. The remaining three, who were reportedly attempting to flee to a neighboring state, were caught during the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities have recorded the survivor’s statement and completed her medical examination. Police indicated that all suspects are expected to be formally arrested and presented in court later Tuesday.

The incident has raised serious concerns about security measures at Gopalpur beach, a popular tourist destination frequently visited by locals and out-of-state travelers alike. Residents have called for enhanced surveillance and patrolling to prevent such heinous crimes in the future. (Source: IANS)