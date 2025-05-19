A.R. Rahman Records Song with Sneha Shankar for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has teamed up with rising vocal sensation Sneha Shankar for a track in Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated film Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan.

Sneha, known for captivating audiences through reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, Superstar Singer, and Indian Idol Season 15, lends her voice to Rahman’s powerful musical score in the upcoming action epic.

“It feels like a dream to be singing for A.R. Rahman sir—a name I’ve admired since I first discovered music,” said the 19-year-old singer.

Daughter of music director Ram Shankar and granddaughter of the legendary Shree Shankarji (of the iconic Shankar–Shambhu duo), Sneha carries forward a rich musical legacy. “To lend my voice to a Mani Ratnam film is beyond anything I ever imagined. I’m overwhelmed, grateful, and deeply humbled. This is truly a blessing,” she added.

The trailer for Thug Life was unveiled on May 17, giving audiences a glimpse into what promises to be an intense, power-driven narrative. Kamal Haasan stars as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan, a character at the center of a story described by Ratnam’s production house, Madras Talkies, as “an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph.”

Alongside Haasan, the film features an impressive ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and Abhirami.

Thug Life reunites Mani Ratnam with long-time collaborators: A.R. Rahman for the music, Ravi K. Chandran behind the camera, Sreekar Prasad in charge of editing, and the Anbariv duo handling action choreography.

Ratnam’s most recent film, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two, released in 2023, was a cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic 1954 novel. The historical drama boasted an all-star cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, and others, and continued the story of Arulmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the revered emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

With Thug Life, Ratnam returns to the action genre, and with Rahman at the musical helm, expectations are sky-high. (Source: IANS)