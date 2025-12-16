Sikhs of America Condemns Bondi Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With Jewish Community

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON — Sikhs of America has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Bondi, Australia, that targeted members of the Jewish community, calling the violence “cowardly and heinous” and an attack on fundamental human values of peace and coexistence.

In a statement issued Monday, the U.S.-based Sikh organization said it “strongly and unequivocally condemns the cowardly and heinous terrorist attack in Bondi, Australia, that targeted members of the Jewish community.”

The group described the attack as “an assault on humanity itself and an attack on the shared values of peace, tolerance, and coexistence,” and expressed solidarity with Jewish communities in Australia and around the world.

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with the Jewish community in Australia and around the world during this moment of profound grief and pain,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of hatred.”

Sikhs of America said violence fueled by extremism and bigotry poses a threat to societies everywhere and must be addressed collectively.

“Violence driven by extremism and bigotry has no place in any society and must be confronted with unity and moral clarity,” the organization said.

The group also paid tribute to Ahmed Al Ahmed, a bystander who confronted the attacker and helped save several lives.

“We offer our deepest prayers and respect to the courageous bystander, Ahmed Al Ahmed, whose extraordinary bravery in confronting the terrorist helped save several innocent lives,” the statement said. “His selfless actions are a powerful reminder that humanity, courage, and compassion can prevail even in the darkest moments.”

Calling for a unified response, Sikhs of America urged faith leaders, governments, and civil society to work together to combat terrorism, antisemitism, and all forms of hatred.

“Sikhs of America calls upon all communities, faith leaders, and governments to stand together against terrorism, antisemitism, and all forms of hatred, and to work collectively toward a world rooted in peace, mutual respect, and human dignity,” the statement said.

The condemnation adds to a growing number of statements from U.S.-based religious and community organizations denouncing the Bondi attack and expressing support for Australia’s Jewish community. Sikh organizations in the United States have increasingly spoken out against antisemitism in recent years, emphasizing shared experiences of discrimination and the importance of interfaith cooperation. (Source: IANS)