T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour Begins at Ram Setu, Linking India and Sri Lanka

DUBAI — The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour was officially launched Tuesday at Adam’s Bridge, known in India as the Ram Setu, a site chosen for its cultural symbolism and its connection between the tournament’s two co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka.

The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8, 2026, featuring 20 teams competing across eight venues over 29 days. Five matches will be hosted in India and three in Sri Lanka, as the tournament returns to the subcontinent for one of the sport’s marquee global events.

As part of the buildup, the trophy tour will travel across Asia, including stops in India, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, Nepal, Bahrain, and Mongolia. Organizers said the tour is designed to give fans an opportunity to see the trophy up close, take part in interactive experiences, and build excitement ahead of the tournament.

In a special outreach effort, the trophy will also visit schools and colleges associated with players expected to compete in the 2026 World Cup, offering young fans a direct connection to the global stage. The trophy will additionally be showcased at major T20 leagues and select bilateral international series, aligning with the global cricket calendar.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said launching the tour at Ram Setu set the tone for the tournament’s lead-up.

“Launching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour above the Ram Setu, a site steeped in history, symbolism, and shared cultural identity, sets an inspiring tone as we build toward this landmark event,” Shah said. He described the tour as a unifying journey meant to connect fans, cultures, and cricketing communities worldwide.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the launch reflected the scale and intensity of the upcoming tournament.

“The T20 World Cup brings a unique intensity and emotion, and launching the Trophy Tour at the iconic Ram Setu perfectly captures the magnitude of the journey ahead,” Saikia said. He added that India, having hosted two 50-over World Cups in the past three years, is prepared to deliver another world-class event.

Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva said the launch marked the beginning of an exciting phase for the co-hosts.

“As co-host, Sri Lanka Cricket welcomes the launch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with great enthusiasm,” Silva said. “We are committed to delivering an exceptional tournament experience that reflects the passion of our supporters and the vibrancy of our culture.”

The tournament venues include Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo, and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. (Source: IANS)